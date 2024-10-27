Ex-GUNS N' ROSES Drummer MATT SORUM Mourns Death Of His Father

Former GUNS N' ROSES and VELVET REVOLVER drummer Matt Sorum is mourning the death of his father, David William Sorum, who passed away on Saturday, October 26 at the age of 91.

On Saturday, the 63-year-old Matt took to his Instagram to share a few photos of his father, and he included the following message: "For many years I always took a photo of my father when leaving as I was always worried I wouldn't see him again as he was aging. That being said he fooled us for many years pulling through on many close calls with his health. Today I'm very sad to say he has left us in the physical world to be with our Heavenly Father.

"His attitude towards life was always very positive and he often joked about his age skewing much younger. I'd say my Dad was a prime example of the philosophy that age is what you make it. Younger people gravitated towards him and he was always the life of the party. A true character in every sense of the word. If he had stresses in his life he never showed it and remained very carefree until the end. The hardest part from the last time we spoke was his body didn't hold up to his mind.

"I'm so glad he got to see me happy and sober and with my own family. He met my daughter Lou and they had fun times together. We teach Lou spiritual values and she knows her Grandpa is in heaven and free of any pain.

"As I process this loss I truly believe in faith and know that my father is at the Pearly Gates to then enter heaven where he will serve God day and night in his presence. He will experience joy without tears or crying, Go from strength to strength, Run and walk without tiring, Never hunger or thirst, and will be protected by God.

"I Love You forever & forever Dad and until we meet again.

"Rest In Eternal Peace…..David William Sorum February 9, 1933- October 26, 2024"

Sorum, who replaced Steven Adler in GUNS N' ROSES, recorded the highly successful albums "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" (both 1991) and "The Spaghetti Incident" (1994). He also supported the group on the "Use Your Illusion" tour and can be heard on GUNS N' ROSES' "Live Era: '87-'93" (1999) and "Greatest Hits" (2004).

Sorum was among the GUNS N' ROSES members who were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2012. He, Adler, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan attended the ceremony, while singer Axl Rose and founding guitarist Izzy Stradlin stayed home.

Matt, who has also played with THE CULT, VELVET REVOLVER and HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, is not involved with GN'R's hugely successful reunion tour, which features Rose, Slash and McKagan alongside drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed, guitarist Richard Fortus and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

Sorum's autobiography, "Double Talkin' Jive: True Rock 'N' Roll Stories From The Drummer Of Guns N' Roses, The Cult, And Velvet Revolver", arrived in May 2022 via Rare Bird Books.

Photo credit: Michael Segal