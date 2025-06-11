Ex-ICED EARTH Members MATT BARLOW And FREDDIE VIDALES Share New ASHES OF ARES Single 'From Hell He Rides'

ASHES OF ARES, the U.S. heavy metal duo featuring former ICED EARTH members Matt Barlow and Freddie Vidales, will release its new studio album, titled "New Messiahs", in Europe on July 18 and in North America on August 8, 2025 via ROAR!

The official music video for the LP's second single, "From Hell He Rides", can be seen below.

"'From Hell He Rides' is about the Marvel character Ghost Rider," Barlow explains. The track brings the legend of Ghost Rider roaring to life in a torrent of hellfire and vengeance. With lyrics that dive into a soul damned by a deal with Mephisto, the track unleashes the torment, power, and relentless pursuit of justice that define the Spirit Of Vengeance. Blazing wheels, chains of retribution, and an inferno of redemption collide in this epic anthem. Prepare for a ride through the darkness where only sinners should fear to tread!

Formed in 2012 by Barlow and Vidales, alongside former NEVERMORE drummer Van Williams, ASHES OF ARES was born from a shared vision: to create a sound that reflects their personal influences, ideas, and visions. With their self-titled debut album released in 2013, the band quickly captivated audiences in the USA and Europe with their electrifying live performances.

In 2017, after Van's departure, Matt and Freddie continued undeterred, forging ahead with their creative journey. Their sophomore album, "Well Of Souls" (2018),showcased a more intense and expansive sound, cementing the duo's partnership in songwriting, followed by their third full-length, "Emperors And Fools" (2022),that marked a new milestone and evolution in the sound of ASHES OF ARES.

Now, ASHES OF ARES returns with "New Messiahs", continuing its relentless pursuit of sonic excellence and delivering a collection of 12 new tracks that push the boundaries of the band's signature sound. Featuring the blistering title track and standouts like "Two Graves" and "Wake Of Vultures", the LP brings an emotional intensity, sharp songwriting, and captivating melodies that reflect their journey as artists.

"New Messiahs" introduces notable collaborations, including Kyle Taylor on drums and guest appearances from Charlie Honig, Craig Blackwell and Todd La Torre (QUEENSRŸCHE). A surprise bonus track, featuring a powerful cover of Elton John's "And The House Fell Down", highlights the duo's ability to make any song their own. Recorded and mastered by Byron Filson at Villain Recording in Phoenix, Arizona, the album features stunning artwork by Kamil Pietruczynik, bringing a visual dimension to the sonic experience.

Spanning over a decade of evolution, ASHES OF ARES continues to honor their commitment to heartfelt, powerful music that transcends boundaries. With "New Messiahs", they solidify their place as masters of storytelling and architects of a sound that resonates deeply with fans worldwide.

"New Messiahs" track listing:

01. Novus Ordo

02. New Messiahs

03. Two Graves

04. Where You Go

05. Wake Of Vultures

06. Infection Deception (CD bonus track)

07. Atrophy

08. Keep On Walkin'

09. The Hawk And The Dove

10. Lust To Feed

11. From Hell He Rides

12. And The House Fell Down (CD bonus track)

Recording lineup:

Matt Barlow - Vocals

Freddie Vidales - Guitars, Bass

Guest drums by Kyle Taylor

As previously reported, ASHES OF ARES will celebrate the upcoming 30th anniversary of ICED EARTH's third album, 1996's "The Dark Saga", on a European tour in September/October 2025.

Vidales played with ICED EARTH from 2008 to 2012 and is featured on the band's 2011 album "Dystopia".

Barlow served two stints with ICED EARTH, from 1993 to 2003 and from 2007 to 2011.

Recorded in early 1996, "The Dark Saga" was a concept album based on the Todd McFarlane comic book character Spawn (who also appears on the album's cover). Upon its arrival, the LP was praised for Barlow's vocals, as well as ICED EARTH founder, songwriter, guitarist and producer Jon Schaffer and Randall Shawver's guitar playing. Eduardo Rivadavia called Barlow's vocal performance "impressive throughout", while Mike Stagno felt that "Barlow's deeper vocal style also helps the songs sound much more emotional". Rivadavia also named Schaffer and Shawver's interplay the highlight of "The Dark Saga".

Seven years ago, Barlow told "The Classic Metal Show" about ASHES OF ARES: "Sometimes it's hard to escape the comparisons [to ICED EARTH], because my voice is still my voice no matter what, and I'm still gonna deliver things emotionally like I have before, so people are always gonna draw comparisons with ICED EARTH, and that's fine; I'm completely cool with that. I'm proud of my time in ICED EARTH, proud of everything that I've done with them, proud of them right now, going on and kicking ass. So I don't have any problem with that whatsoever — the comparisons. But that being said, I want ASHES to have its own identity as well. I think, again, as my writing partner, Freddie deserves that — he deserves to have his own identity in ASHES — and I think that's really important; that's what we're striving to do."

ICED EARTH played its final show with Barlow at the 2011 edition of the Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany.

Barlow, who is married to Schaffer's sister, announced his departure from ICED EARTH in March 2011. In a heartfelt statement, he cited his commitment to his family and the need for ICED EARTH to tour more as the reasons for his retirement; however, he committed to performing with ICED EARTH on all 2011 European festival dates, including Wacken Open Air.

Back in late 2020, Barlow reunited with Schaffer to celebrate the holiday season with an EP called "Winter Nights". Released under the SCHAFFER/BARLOW PROJECT banner, the effort contained the duo's unique spin on five Christmas classics and two ICED EARTH songs.

Last October, Jon was sentenced to three years of probation and 120 hours of community service in connection with his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol. He was also ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution and a $200 financial assessment. Schaffer later became one of about 1,500 people accused of crimes related to the riot who were pardoned by President Donald Trump.

This past April, Schaffer said in an interview that the legal issues and professional setback he faced as a result of his involvement in the Capitol riot have been "the biggest gift" of his life, in part because "it is what led" him "to [Jesus] Christ."