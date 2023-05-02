Ex-IRON MAIDEN Singer PAUL DI'ANNO's New Project WARHORSE: More Debut Album Details Revealed

Ex-IRON MAIDEN singer Paul Di'Anno has revealed more details about the album he recently recorded with his new project called WARHORSE. The band was formed last year by Di'Anno and two guitarists/authors, Hrvoje Madiraca and Ante "Pupi" Pupačić.

Recorded primarily at Pupi studios in Split, Croatia, "Warhorse" will include nine original songs and two covers, "Precious" (DEPECHE MODE) and "Tequila" (THE CHAMPS).

The identity of the first of several guests who appear on "Warhorse" will be revealed in early June with the arrival of WARHORSE's second single, for the song "Warhorse".

WARHORSE previously recorded three songs, two of which — "Stop The War" and "The Doubt Within" — were released in May 2022 as a special DVD single along with Paul's video message to all fans who bought the single and thus helped raise funds for his recent knee operation.

"Warhorse" will be released later in 2023 and will be accompanied by music videos for all the songs from the LP, followed by a world tour.

According to Stjepan Juras, a MAIDEN fan and author of many MAIDEN-related books, who has been taking care of Paul while he has been receiving physiotherapy treatments in Croatia, "Warhorse" will include the following tracks:

* Here Comes The Night

* Warhorse

* Stop The War

* Get, Get Ready

* Go

* The Doubt Within

* Going Home

* Precious (DEPECHE MODE cover)

* Tequila (THE CHAMPS cover)

* Forever Bound

* I Confess

Di'Anno recorded two classic albums with IRON MAIDEN — a self-titled effort in 1980 and "Killers" in 1981 — before being fired and replaced by Bruce Dickinson. He went on to front a number of other bands, including KILLERS and BATTLEZONE, and released several solo records.

The WARHORSE single marked Di'Anno's first music release after a seven-year hiatus due to severe health issues.

"Stop The War" featured a universal and very clear message. This fierce, direct and brutally honest song was created as a direct consequence of the tragic events in Ukraine, but its message refers to all wars, the meaninglessness of the suffering and suffering of the innocent.

"I can't stand up — yet — on my feet, but I can stand up against the wars, deaths, tears, suffering… We all need to stand up against the war and say 'enough' to tyrants and lunatics once and for all," Paulsaid at the time of the song's release.

Behind the suggestive video, which was a combination of lyrics videos and WARHORSE studio recordings, stood the WARHORSE team and video producer Andy Pilkington, who has made great lyric videos, among others for JUDAS PRIEST and SMITH & KOTZEN.

Di'Anno, who finally underwent his knee surgery on September 12, 2022, played the first show since the operation on October 1, 2022 at the Keep It True Rising II festival in Würzburg, Germany.

Last December, Paul was joined by Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., well known in rock and metal circles for his work as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist and as leader of his own band FIREWIND, for three concerts in Greece, where they played songs from MAIDEN's first two albums, "Iron Maiden" and "Killers".

In May 2022, Di'Anno came face to face with MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris for the first time in three decades before the band's concert in Croatia.

Harris, whose group kicked off the 2022 leg of its "Legacy Of The Beast" world tour at the 22,000-capacity Arena Zagreb, came out before the show to greet a wheelchair-bound Di'Anno and chat with him for a few minutes.

After his friendly meeting with Harris, Di'Anno stuck around long enough to watch some of MAIDEN's performance before leaving near the end of the set to avoid a huge traffic jam after the show.

Also in May 2022, Paul played his first full solo concert in seven years at the Bikers Beer Factory in Zagreb. The show was filmed and parts of it will be included in a documentary about Di'Anno, to be directed by Wes Orshoski, co-director and producer of the acclaimed 2010 film "Lemmy" about the MOTÖRHEAD icon.