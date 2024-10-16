Ex-JOURNEY Singer STEVE PERRY: 'I've So Much Music In Me That Has Yet To Be Heard'

One of the most iconic voices in rock and roll history, Steve Perry will release "The Season 3" on November 8 via Dark Horse Records. The album expands on the former JOURNEY singer's exquisitely curated 2021 holiday album "The Season", which revealed him as a flawless interpreter of the classic Christmas songbook. "The Season 3" includes six newly recorded songs, including "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Let It Snow", as well as a moving duet with his late father, Ray Perry.

To celebrate the announcement, Perry has released a soulful, lilting rendition of "What A Wonderful World" alongside an animated video created by Magdalene Kennedy featuring archival family photos.

"The Season 3" marks Perry's first release on Dark Horse Records. He joins the highly curated home of legends on the label founded by George Harrison in 1974, alongside labelmates Joe Strummer, Yusuf / Cat Stevens, Billy Idol, Nina Simone, and more.

On signing to Dark Horse Records, Perry says: "I am so pleased to announce that I have just signed with George Harrison's label, Dark Horse Records. I've so much music in me that has yet to be heard. To be able to work with a team of people who support and respect my creative expressions, is a dream come true."

On "The Season 3", Perry says, "I've always loved the magic in holiday songs. When I was a child, I would hear them on the radio in my grandmother's kitchen while she was cooking. Today when I hear those songs, they take me back to so many wonderful memories."

He continues: "The magic of music is a very emotional gift. The idea of me recording a holiday record started many years ago and now has grown into my latest collection, 'The Season 3'. I have added six new tracks to this latest compilation, which now totals 16. I hope this record brings you precious memories too.

"All the best to you and yours this holiday season."

"The Season 3" is co-produced by Perry and engineer Thom Flowers with an immaculately arranged and richly nuanced sound. Mainly recorded at Perry's home studio, "The Season" series came to life in collaboration with drummer Vinnie Colaiuta (Sting, Joni Mitchell, Frank Zappa) and Dallas Kruse (a multi-instrumentalist who also worked with Perry on his acclaimed 2018 album "Traces"). While most of "The Season 3" encompasses an understated sonic palette — piano, strings, upright bass — each track leaves an indelible impact thanks to the soulful sincerity of Perry's vocal work. For both artist and audience alike, "The Season 3" ultimately serves as a form of emotional time travel, a direct conduit for the kind of memories that sustain the spirit and restore a sense of joyous serenity.

"The Season 3" track listing:

01. What A Wonderful World

02. The Christmas Song

03. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

04. This Christmas

05. Jingle Bell Rock

06. Call Me Irresponsible

07. What Are You Doing New Year's Eve

08. Auld Lang Syne

09. Silver Bells

10. I'll Be Home For Christmas

11. Let It Snow

12. Maybe This Year

13. Winter Wonderland

14. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

15. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

16. 'Twas The Night Before Christmas

Perry has captivated generations with the sheer power of his range and extraordinary warmth of his tone. One of Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Singers Of All Time," he fronted JOURNEY during the band's massively successful era and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Perry returned to music in 2018 with the release of his Fantasy album "Traces" which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard album charts and No. 6 overall — a personal best for his solo work.