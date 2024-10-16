RICKEY MEDLOCKE BAND Releases New Country-Infused Rock Anthem 'Rise Again'

RICKEY MEDLOCKE BAND, featuring members of LYNYRD SKYNYRD and BLACKFOOT returns with a scorching new country-infused rock anthem titled "Rise Again". Proceeds from the track will benefit the missing and murdered indigenous women's movement.

On "Rise Again", legendary guitarist Rickey Medlocke and longtime bandmate and collaborator Mark Woerpel deliver a scorching country-infused arena rock anthem, with a call to action to rise up from the ashes, shed your skin, and meet your destiny, time and again, holding on to hope, letting go of doubt, and never giving up in the face of resistance.

"Rise Again" is the follow up to early 2024's much acclaimed debut single "Never Run Out Of Road" by the RICKEY MEDLOCKE BAND, which caught the attention of Medlocke fans, resulting in over 200,000 audio streams on YouTube, Apple and Spotify, as well as features on Louder, Ultimate Classic Rock, Guitar World, dozens of music news sites, rock radio stations, and music podcasts around the world.

"Rise Again" is now available worldwide via storied record label Rock The Cause Records. Per the artist's wishes, a portion of net proceeds will benefit the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center to help end the crisis of violence and human trafficking plaguing Native American women and girls. October 14, 2024 is recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day in North America.

RICKEY MEDLOCKE BAND is:

* Rickey Medlocke (LYNYRD SKYNYRD, BLACKFOOT) - Lead Vocal, Slide Guitar

* Mark Woerpel (BLACKFOOT, THEM PESKY KIDS) - Rhythm And Lead Guitars, Banjo, Back Vocals

* Peter Keys (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - Organ

Stacy Michelle (MEAT LOAF, JOE WALSH, KID ROCK) - Back Vocals

* Brian Reidinger - Drums, Bass, Guitar

* Mark Westlund - Back Vocals

Rickey Medlocke (born February 17, 1950) is an American musician, best known as the frontman/guitarist for the Southern rock band BLACKFOOT and a member of LYNYRD SKYNYRD. During his first stint with LYNYRD SKYNYRD from 1971 to 1972, he played drums and sang lead on a few songs that would initially be released on 1978's "First And... Last". Medlocke would rejoin BLACKFOOT in 1972 achieving great commercial success worldwide as well as finding a home on FM AOR rock formats. Medlocke later returned to LYNYRD SKYNYRD in 1996 as a guitarist, by invitation from Gary Rossington. Medlocke continues to tour and record with LYNYRD SKYNYRD to this day. Being of self-identified Native American ancestry, specifically Lakota Sioux and Cherokee, Medlocke was inducted into the Native American Music Hall Of Fame in 2008.

Photo courtesy of Rock The Cause Records