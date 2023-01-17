Ex-JUDAS PRIEST Singer TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS Has Lost 50 Pounds Since Last Summer

Former JUDAS PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens says that he has lost more than 20 percent of his body weight since he changed his diet last year.

Earlier today (Tuesday, January 17),Owens took to his Instagram to share a full-body mirror selfie, and he included the following message: "I started working on losing weight last summer with eating less and hitting the gym everyday (which I've always done) It's been a slow process but here's how it's going, I'm at 165, I've Lost 50 lbs, 4 inches off my waist and I've gotten all new cloths."

He added: "I would like to thank everyone for the kind words along the way!"

Owens recently released a solo EP, "Return To Death Row". The effort was produced by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Nick Bellmore (JASTA, DEE SNIDER). Players on the EP, which contain Owens's "heaviest songs yet," include Nick Bellmore, Charlie Bellmore (DEE SNIDER, ex-TOXIC HOLOCAUST) on guitar, and Chris Beaudette (JASTA, ENTEIRRO) on bass.

Owens is currently the frontman of KK'S PRIEST, featuring fellow former JUDAS PRIEST member K.K. Downing.

Owens joined PRIEST after being discovered when the band's drummer, Scott Travis, was given a videotape of him performing with the PRIEST cover act BRITISH STEEL. JUDAS PRIEST at the time was seeking a replacement for Rob Halford.

Owens recorded two studio albums with JUDAS PRIEST — 1997's "Jugulator" and 2001's "Demolition" — before the band reunited with Halford in 2003.

"Demolition" and "Jugulator" are included on "50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music", JUDAS PRIEST's 2021 limited-edition box set which contains every official live and studio album to date plus 13 unreleased discs.