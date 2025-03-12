Ex-KISS Drummer PETER CRISS, DEF LEPPARD's RICK ALLEN To Perform At Second Annual Benefit Concert For First Responders

On April 25, 2025, Raven Drum Foundation will bring together an all-star lineup at New York City's famed Cutting Room to support first responders and veterans for the second year in a row.

Founded in 2001 by Rick Allen, drummer of DEF LEPPARD, and his wife, healing arts educator and musician Lauren Monroe, Raven Drum Foundation brings musicians, health educators, and the philanthropic community together to serve the healing of first responders and veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress. With the core philosophy that when music, intention, and healing wisdom all meet on the paths of neurobiology and psychology, we harmonize our inner mental and emotional states to effect positive change, the foundation provides mind, body, and drumming integrated workshops incorporating evidence-based techniques such as guided visualization, breathwork, and heart-brain coherence education to support wellness, and regulation of the human nervous system.

Together with first responder organizations Friends Of Firefighters and First Responder Resiliency Inc., artists will raise funds for proactive resiliency education, counseling, and holistic care programs addressing post-traumatic stress.

In addition to performances by an all-star band and a silent auction of rock memorabilia, the Legacy Award will be presented to humanitarian and artist Peter Criss — the original Catman and co-founder of KISS. Joining Criss, Allen and Monroe onstage will be THE JOE BOUCHARD BAND with Albert Bouchard (former members of BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) featuring Mickey Curry (HALL & OATES, BRYAN ADAMS),MOUNTAIN's Corky Laing, R&B legend Bernard Purdie, "Saturday Night Live"'s Christine Olhman, Shawn Pelton, Carlton Jumel Smith, Ricky Byrd (JOAN JETT),Devon Maria (DEBBIE GIBSON),Kasim Sulton (JOAN JETT, TODD RUNDGREN) and surprise guests, as well as emcees Maria Milito of Q104.3 and musical director Billy Amendola.

Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now. Please visit RavenDrumFoundation.org for more information.

Criss, who turned 79 in December, first left KISS in 1980. Since then he's worked with other bands and released solo albums. He teamed up with KISS again for a reunion tour in the 1990s and most recently in 2004. He was replaced by Eric Singer.

Criss has claimed that his contract with KISS wasn't renewed in March 2004. That charge has been disputed by Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.

In addition to playing drums in KISS, Peter also provided lead vocals for a number the band's most popular and memorable songs, including "Beth", "Black Diamond" and "Hard Luck Woman".

Criss, who was known as "Catman," released his last solo CD, titled "One For All", in 2007. Peter produced the album himself for the first time, and was joined by guest musicians that included keyboardist Paul Shaffer and bassist Will Lee of "Late Night With David Letterman". The album featured a range of styles, from rock and jazz to blues and Broadway, and included covers of "What A Difference A Day Makes" and "Send In The Clowns".

Image courtesy of One In A Million Media