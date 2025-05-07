Ex-KYUSS Frontman JOHN GARCIA Announces Summer 2025 North American Tour

American desert rock pioneer and former KYUSS frontman John Garcia will embark on a North American tour this summer. Garcia will perform music from his celebrated projects, including KYUSS, SLO BURN and HERMANO. The trek, with support from the psychedelic rock duo TELEKINETC YETI, will run through the West Coast and parts of the Midwest from June 26 throughout July 13. Garcia will also perform an additional headlining show on July 19 in Pioneertown, California.

John Garcia North American tour dates

June 26 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

June 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

June 29 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

June 30 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

July 01 - Portland, OR @ Dantes

July 02 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

July 03 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

July 05 - Calgary, AB @ Dickens

July 06 - Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

July 08 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

July 09 - St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

July 10 - Milwaukee, WI @ Club Garibaldi

July 11 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

July 12 - Denver, CO @ Marquis

July 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

July 19 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's #

# No TELEKINETIC YETI

Touring lineup:

John Garcia - Vocals

John Bennet - Guitar

Billy Cordell - Bass

Greg Saenz - Drums

KYUSS's albums "Blues For The Red Sun" and "Welcome To Sky Valley" helped birth the stoner rock movement.

Following the band's split, all four members went on to launch new projects. Josh Homme formed QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, soon to be joined by Nick Oliveri. Garcia formed SLO BURN and, subsequently, UNIDA and HERMANO. John, Brant Bjork and Nick later played together as KYUSS LIVES!, but a lawsuit from Josh forced them to change the band's name to VISTA CHINO.

Back in 2018, Garcia told Kerrang! magazine that KYUSS breaking up was "the best thing that ever happened" to him. He added: "I mean that, truthfully. I found out really quickly who I was and who my friends were. It was a big blow to my ego, but very good for me to have a massive slice of humble pie shoved down my throat by the big man upstairs. 'You think you're cool? Swallow this!' There's nothing worse than false modesty or humbleness, but it is good to be pounded down to the ground to the point where you have to get up and acknowledge that you want to be a better person. It's happened to me a lot. It's my path. I'm totally okay with it. From the time I was 17, singing all those years, I can say that I appreciate music, I appreciate life, and I appreciate all the musicians I have gotten to play with. I'm very, very lucky. It's been me continuing to grow up and me continuing to find better ways to be there. It's a big thing to continue to grow and develop as a person."

As for his favorite moments from his career, Garcia said: "I really loved playing with the KYUSS lineup that featured Josh, Brant, Nick and myself. That lineup was really, really cool. We brought it. Once Brant left, it was never really the same. Those early days are standout. Why? Just because we were so into what we were doing so, so much. We didn't care about anything else. We didn't care about what people thought or said. It was an attitude. It was a temperament. We were writing our own path and nobody was going to stop us. The music was incredible, as well. To see Brant and Josh sitting in a room writing together felt magical: in my garage or Brant's room or Josh's garage, sweating like a banshee in the heat with no air conditioning. And wanting to do that. Boy, I couldn't do that these days. I've gotten spoiled. But those are the great, great memories. It feels great even to be given the chance to think back and have to answer these questions. They evoke answers that allow me to find things out about myself."

Photo by Richard Sibbald