3 DOORS DOWN Singer BRAD ARNOLD Diagnosed With Stage 4 Kidney Cancer: 'I Am Not Scared Of It At All'

3 DOORS DOWN singer Brad Arnold has revealed that he is battling clear cell renal cell carcinoma, or ccRCC, a type of kidney cancer.

Earlier today (Wednesday, May 7),Arnold released a video message in which he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Hey, everybody, it's Brad from 3 DOORS DOWN. I hope you're having a great day today. I've got some not-so-good news for you today. So I'd been sick a couple of weeks ago and then went to the hospital and got checked out and had actually got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal [cell] carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung. And it's stage four, and that's not real good. But you know what? We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all. But it is gonna force us to cancel our tour this summer. And we're sorry for that. And I'd love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get. And I think it is time for me to maybe go listen to [3 DOORS DOWN's 2008 song] 'It's Not My Time' a little bit.

"Thank you, guys, so much. God loves you. We love you. See you."

According to the National Cancer Institute, clear cell renal cell carcinoma is named after how the tumor looks under the microscope. The cells in the tumor look clear, like bubbles.

In adults, ccRCC is the most common type of kidney cancer, and makes up about 80% of all renal cell carcinoma cases. ccRCC is more common in adults than children. Renal cell carcinoma makes up 2-6% of childhood and young adult kidney cancer cases.

ccRCC patients with smaller tumors have a better chance of survival than patients with larger tumors. The five-year survival rate for patients with ccRCC is 50-69%. When ccRCC is already large or has spread to other parts of the body, treatment is more difficult and the five-year survival rate is about 10%.

As a result of Arnold's diagnosis, 3 DOORS DOWN canceled all of its previously announced tour dates, including headlining shows, festival appearances and support dates with CREED, as well as a performance at Morgan Wallen's Sand In My Boots festival.

Brad celebrated the ninth anniversary of his getting sober in January.

The 46-year-old singer previously credited his Christian faith for his sobriety.

"I feel like a different person than I did [in 2016] ... and it feels so good," Arnold wrote on social media. "Without question, God took that burden from me. I was so tired of carrying it. I couldn't carry it any more so I gave it to God and I'm not taking it back! If you're struggling with something, give it to Him. He'll gladly take your burden and you'll never have to carry it again."

In a 2021 interview with The Young Folks, Brad revealed that he quit smoking cigarettes around early 2018 after being a smoker for more than a quarter century, adding that giving up smoking and alcohol were "the two best things that I've ever done for my voice. They were the best things that I've ever done for my life, in general, but they were acutely present in my voice."

Arnold co-founded 3 DOORS DOWN at age 16 and wrote the band's hit song "Kryptonite" soon afterward.

Formed in 1995, 3 DOORS DOWN's many accolades include selling 16 million albums globally, receiving three Grammy nominations, and winning two American Music Awards, and five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting — including "Songwriter of the Year". Their debut, "The Better Life", became certified six times RIAA platinum in 2000 and was fueled by the success of the aforementioned juggernaut hit "Kryptonite". This was followed by 2002's sophomore album, "Away From The Sun", which went triple platinum and saw similar success with "When I'm Gone" and "Here Without You". 2005's platinum "Seventeen Days" and 2008's "3 Doors Down" each earned No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, while "Time Of My Life" landed at No. 3 in 2011. In 2003, the group founded the charity The Better Life Foundation. In 2016, 3 DOORS DOWN released its sixth full-length album, "Us And The Night".