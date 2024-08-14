Ex-MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Performs With CULTURA TRES At U.K.'s BLOODSTOCK OPEN AIR Festival

Former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson handled bass duties for CULTURA TRES during the latter band's performance on the main stage at the Bloodstock Open Air festival on Sunday, August 11 at Catton Park, Walton-on-Trent, United Kingdom.

Ellefson was filling in for SEPULTURA bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., who was unable to appear with his side project due to SEPULTURA's ongoing farewell tour.

When Ellefson's involvement with CULTURA TRES was first announced on August 7, Paulo said in a statement: "I will not be able to perform at the Bloodstock festival due to the upcoming SEPULTURA tour dates recently added in Brazil during that time. I have asked my longtime friend David Ellefson to help us out and fulfill this task on my behalf. CULTURA TRES will be in good hands with his performance. Thank you, my brother, for the help and effort to make this happen!"

Ellefson added: "I first heard CULTURA TRES about five years ago when ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE (the band featuring ANTHRAX/SATYRICON bassist Frank Bello) performed at Paulo's venue BR-020 in Amsterdam. I immediately loved the sound of the band, so I'm really honored to help out Paulo and the group on this one. It's always great to play Bloodstock, and I'm looking forward to seeing the fans there!"

CULTURA TRES's latest album, "Camino De Brujos", was released in April 2023 via Universal Music in the Americas and Bloodblast in the rest of the world.

CULTURA TRES is led by brothers Juanma Montoya and Alejandro, who previously stated about "Camino De Brujos": "Something we've learnt while listening to Andy Wallace's albums (he is God in our little world) is that if you can't imagine the band performing while you listen to a recording then you are just listening to a computer. And we are not interested in letting fans hear a computer... We'd rather invite them to hear four people playing their hearts out on a record. This record."

Added Paulo: "In 2019 after hearing about the plans for a new CULTURA TRES, I offered Ale and Juanma to join the band.

"The music is very organic. There are a lot of influences from the '90s and a little bit of hardcore as well. Personally [for this album], I got inspired by the bass players who I' loved the most back in the '70s."

In the studio, CULTURA TRES explored new ideas and found a musical common ground. The resulting style retained elements of the psychedelic-sludgy past, but incorporated the groove of a more metal oriented vibe that Paulo brought in with his SEPULTURA influence.

Alejandro said: "The album title 'Camino De Brujos' can be roughly translated as 'Trail Of Witches'. Do you remember the little story about letting your subconscious make artistic choices? Well, this is one of the best examples. 'Camino De Brujos' is the main line sang on top of a nasty slow riff. The song is filled with tribal ritual percussion, typical from South America's black magic practices. The phrase didn't only end up being the only lyrics sang on the song but it also gave the name and identity to the album."

"Camino De Brujos" was recorded by Juan M. De Ferrari Montoya and Alonso Milano Mendoza at AJM Sound Studios, Amsterdam (NL) and at Reborn Studios, Artesa de Segre (SP). Alejandro Londono Montoya took care of the missing and the mastering at AJM Sound Studios in Amsterdam. The artwork was created by Damian Michaels.

CULTURA TRES is:

Alejandro Londono Montoya - guitar, vocals

Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. - bass

Juan M de Ferrari Montoya - guitar

Jerry Vergara Cevallos - drums