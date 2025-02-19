Ex-MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG On His Upcoming Solo Album 'rEvolutions': 'I've Been Working On It For 11 Years'

At last month's NAMM convention in Anaheim, California, former MEGADETH and current KINGS OF THRASH guitarist Jeff Young spoke to Metal Magnitude 's Chelsea about some of the solo material he is planning on releasing in the not-too-distant future. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I've been working on a album called 'rEvolutions', with a small 'r' and a capital 'e', 'cause it's the revolutions on a turntable, but it's also my evolution. I've been working on it for 11 years. And it includes all the musicians I've met along the way, some of the best players on the planet, including Mohini Dey, who's playing all over this year. She's on a couple tracks. Some great vocalists, great drummers, bass players."

Regarding the musical direction of his new solo material, Jeff said: "The album's got a hard rock feel, but there's also a lot of funk and world music vibes and It's really danceable. But it's also the evolution of the recording medium, because how we used to record music 11 years ago, with all the technology we have here at NAMM, it's a totally different recording world today. So it's kind of cool that the people will not only be able to feel my revolution, but… Many albums sound identical from track to track. My album won't, 'cause it was done in different studios, different engineers and different years."

Young's entire career with MEGADETH was spent recording and touring in support of the band's 1988 platinum-selling album "So Far, So Good...So What!"

Jeff made headlines in December 2009 for accusing MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine of, among other things, "dissing, exaggerating and just plain lying on some level about nearly every talented musician that has passed through his dysfunctional little ensemble." He also disputed Mustaine's claim in an interview that Young's drug problem led to MEGADETH's 1988 Australian tour being called off and the group being "banned" from performing in the country.

In a 2023 interview with Metal Edge magazine, Young was asked if he regretted his decision to "walk away" from MEGADETH in 1989. He responded: "Sure, I would have loved to have stayed in MEGADETH. But it was to the point where you had a guy suffering from paranoid delusions freebasing drugs 24/7."

Asked about the rumors that Young's dismissal from MEGADETH was caused in part by his attempt to put the moves on Mustaine's then-fiancée, Young said: "It never happened. But these are the bullshit lies that have been spread repeatedly. To this day, MEGADETH's fans look at me weirdly. And to be honest, I don't really appreciate it."

KINGS OF THRASH recently completed several tours during which it performed MEGADETH's classic albums "Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good!" and "So Far, So Good… So What!" A live CD/DVD package called "Best Of The West…Live At The Whisky A Go Go" was recorded and filmed live at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California on October 15, 2022 and was released in March 2023 via Cleopatra Records. The DVD, which was directed by Michael Sarna for Inmotion Entertainment, includes an appearance by another former MEGADETH member, Chris Poland (guitar).