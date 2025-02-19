KANSAS Vocalist RONNIE PLATT Diagnosed With Thyroid Cancer

KANSAS vocalist Ronnie Platt has revealed that he is battling cancer. As a result, the band has canceled two previously announced shows in Louisiana — in New Orleans on February 21 and Lake Charles on March 1. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

On Saturday, February 15, the 64-year-old Platt took to his social media to write: "For all of you asking, Tuesday [February 11] I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer but before everyone gets all excited, it has a 99% survival rate, it has not spread. It's contained to my thyroid. I just have to have my thyroid removed. Go through some rehab time and be right back in the saddle.

"I sincerely appreciate everyone's positive thoughts and prayers.

"I have some absolutely amazing people going to bat for me!!

"As it has been put to me, this is just a bump in the road and will be behind me very soon! So everyone please CARRY ON!"

Platt joined KANSAS in July 2014 after the departure of longtime singer Steve Walsh.

Ronnie can be heard on KANSAS's last two studio albums, 2016's "The Prelude Implicit" and 2020's "The Absence Of Presence".

Formed in Topeka, Kansas in 1974, KANSAS has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and has a catalog that includes 16 studio albums and five live albums, eight of which are gold and three that are platinum.

In a 2024 interview with Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Platt stated about how he landed the KANSAS gig: ""It's such a wild story. I've been telling it for 10 years, and it's still surreal to me. One day, while I was at work — I used to be a truck driver — I received a text message from a friend of mine, Dina, who knew what a fan I was of KANSAS. All of my cover bands back in Chicago would play KANSAS. ... Dina saw the announcement of Steve Walsh's retirement, and I reached out to Rich Williams (the original guitar player for KANSAS) on Facebook to ask him if they would consider me. I was in a band called SHOOTING STAR from 2007-2011, and we played with KANSAS a couple of times, so we already knew each other. The very next day, I get a message from him saying, 'We're about to go on stage in Houston, Texas. If you get this in the next 90 minutes, give me a call.' Before I knew it, I was flying to Atlanta, having a great conversation with Phil (Ehart) and Rich, I get back home to Chicago, and then I get a congratulations e-mail from Phil saying I'm in."