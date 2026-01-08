OZZY OSBOURNE: 'Working Class Hero' Exhibition Extended To September 2026 Due To Public Demand

An exhibition celebrating the solo achievements and global awards of Ozzy Osbourne at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery has been extended to September 2026 due to continuing public demand.

"Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero" was officially opened by Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne on June 25, 2025 to coincide with the rock icon's final performance at the historic "Back To The Beginning" homecoming concert at Villa Park.

The free exhibition, developed in partnership with Central BID Birmingham, showcases Ozzy's most prestigious international honors including Grammy Awards, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame accolades, MTV awards, Hollywood Walk Of Fame and Birmingham Walk Of Stars honors and a selection of his platinum and gold discs, alongside photography and video that chart his journey from "a working-class kid from Aston" to the world's most recognizable global rock legend.

A tribute wall, consisting of 77 messages chosen from over 50,000 tributes left by fans in the book of condolence hosted by the museum and at other sites across the city after Ozzy's death on July 22, 2025 was unveiled in the exhibition on December 3 on what would have been his 77th birthday. Hundreds more of the messages are being shown as part of a film in the exhibition which also includes footage of the tens of thousands of people who lined the streets to say their final goodbye when the funeral cortege passed through Birmingham city center.

Since the exhibition's opening, the museum has seen over 425,000 visitors through its doors. Originally planned to be on display until September 2025, the exhibition was initially extended to January 18, 2026 due to its popularity. It will now be open until September 27, 2026 thanks to the continued support of the Osbourne family.

Sharon Osbourne said: "We are so proud that Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery asked to extend 'Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero', and that more fans will now have the opportunity to go through the exhibit."

Sam Watson, chair of Central BID Birmingham, said: "Central BID is extremely proud to bring this exhibition to Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery with the kind support of Sharon Osbourne.

"The demand to see the exhibition has been phenomenal and we are very grateful that Sharon and her family have allowed us to extend the exhibition until September 2026, which will give Ozzy's fans from the UK and around the world an opportunity to celebrate his extraordinary life and achievements."

Zak Mensah and Sara Wajid, co-chief executives of Birmingham Museums Trust, said: "The public response to the exhibition continues to show the love and affection for Ozzy in Birmingham and beyond and we are very pleased to announce that it will now be on display until September 2026.

"We would like to express our thanks to Sharon and the rest of the Osbourne family for allowing us to continue to display this exhibition as a fitting tribute to Ozzy's life and legacy and to enable as many people as possible to come and see it."

"Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero" is an exhibition by Central BID Birmingham, Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery and Sharon Osbourne Management sponsored by Ocean Outdoor and supported by Birmingham City Council and Aston Villa FC.