Ex-METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED And His THE CHOPHOUSE BAND Announce First-Ever North American Headlining Tour

Former METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted and his THE CHOPHOUSE BAND will embark on their first-ever North American headlining tour this summer.

JASON NEWSTED & THE CHOPHOUSE BAND will play eight headlining dates in cities including Northampton, Albany, Alexandria, Grand Rapids, Knoxville and more (full dates below). Tickets for these shows will go on sale on Friday, April 24 at 10 a.m. local time. The group will also support iconic Atlanta country rock outfit BLACKBERRY SMOKE for 10 shows in July.

This 18-date run will kick off on July 1 at Northampton's Iron Horse Music Hall, and visit major markets across the South, Midwest, and East Coast, and conclude with a two-night stand at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 24-25.

Since 1992, JASON NEWSTED & THE CHOPHOUSE BAND have performed periodically at select benefit shows and charity gigs, supporting causes like veterans' relief and animal rehabilitation, as well as youth music and arts education programs.

Newsted leads the 2026 JASON NEWSTED & THE CHOPHOUSE BAND lineup, in which he is joined by Jesse Farnsworth (guitar, vocals),Jimbo Hart (bass, vocals),Humberto Perez (guitar) and Robert John-Tucker (drums, vocals).

"We're fired up to finally take this to the people, and it's an honor to head out on the road with the BLACKBERRY crew for our first proper run," said Newsted. "BLACKBERRY SMOKE has built a loyal following that knows and enjoys good music.

"We'll be performing THE CHOPHOUSE BAND originals and selections from a few of our heroes. Even at places like the Ryman, we will play some acoustic-based tunes, but throughout the set it is guaranteed to get heavy!"

JASON NEWSTED & THE CHOPHOUSE BAND play a gritty brand of outsider Americana, with roots outstretched into traditions of bluegrass, folk, soul, rock, and a bit of heavy metal. At the same time, Newsted's lyrics cut deep as he threads personal stories into the fabric of this music, presenting perhaps the most intimate and uncompromising portrait of who he is thus far.

Jason states: "I've realized that this is where I can place my energy effectively now. THE CHOPHOUSE is the continuation of my ambassadorship of American music. THE CHOPHOUSE BAND plays everything from bluegrass to fucking slabs of metal. We're covering a lot of ground. There could be country flavor to a song, but it'll still have sharp teeth. We are looking forward to an exciting summer!"

Tour dates:

July 01 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall

July 02 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

July 03 - Lititz, PA - Mickey’s Black Box

July 05 - Wayne, PA - 118 North

July 06 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

July 09 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater*

July 10 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center*

July 11 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium*

July 12 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

July 15 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark*

July 16 - Utica, NY - Saranac Brewery*

July 17 - Farmington, PA - Timber Rock Amphitheater*

July 18 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall*

July 20 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

July 21 - Newport, KY - Southgate House Revival

July 22 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord

July 24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*

July 25 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*

* Supporting BLACKBERRY SMOKE

Named after Jason's four recording studio facilities around the U.S. and featuring a fluid roster of players, THE CHOPHOUSE BAND began in 1992 when Newsted founded The Chophouse Records Studio in San Francisco.

THE CHOPHOUSE BAND is led by Newsted, playing guitar and performing lead vocal, accompanied by close friends/musicians of all walks and styles.

Jason previously told the Palm Beach Florida Weekly about THE CHOPHOUSE BAND: "We all get along great because there's not money involved. They've got their own bands, their own families, their own gigs. We do benefit gigs, six a year, and that's it. I record and write and play songs the whole rest of the time. They could all run circles around me musical theory-wise. They could tell you everything they’re playing, and all the relating chords. I surround myself with the badasses, and they make me look really good. I'm playing cowboy chords the whole time, and they're doing their fancy shit to make me look good. I just concentrate on singing, and getting across the things I want people to hear."

Jason left METALLICA back in 2001, but was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, along with Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and the man who replaced him, bassist Robert Trujillo, in 2009.

Twelve years ago, Jason shelved NEWSTED, the heavy metal project he operated between 2012 and 2014, saying that it cost him "an awful lot of money — hundreds of thousands of dollars." He added: "I couldn't continue because the business is such a harsh thing now and so different than what I had known."