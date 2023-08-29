Ex-MORBID ANGEL Frontman DAVID VINCENT's Advice To Young Metal Vocalists: 'Be Unique'

In a new interview with Finland's Chaoszine, former MORBID ANGEL and current I AM MORBID frontman David Vincent was asked if he had any advice for up-and-coming metal vocalists looking to advance in the music business. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Have your influences, like what you like. Hopefully try to have a diverse range of things that you like. Don't be narrow-minded. But more importantly, look in the mirror and make the person that you see in the mirror your best friend. Think about what it is that you are, not, 'Oh, I want to sound like' somebody. Sound like you. What do you sound like? I've already heard somebody else. I wanna hear you. What do you sound like? If you just sound like somebody else that's done something 20 or 30 years ago and it's better than what you're doing, maybe rethink that. And that's not a diss — that's an encouragement to be unique. The more unique you are, the more personality that you have, that's what's worked for me, and I encourage everybody to do that."

I AM MORBID, which also features former MORBID ANGEL drummer Pedro "Pete" Sandoval (drums),along with guitarists Richie Brown (EXMORTUS, THE ABSENCE, TRIVIUM) and Bill Hudson (NORTHTALE, DORO),recently completed a 17-date European tour. Presented by The Flaming Arts Agency, the trek celebrated the 30th anniversary of "Covenant", MORBID ANGEL's third full length album, considered to be one of the greatest death metal LPs of all time and a landmark album in the genre.

I AM MORBID played a combination of festivals and club shows during the tour and will performed material from "Covenant" as well as tracks from other classic Vincent-era MORBID ANGEL albums "Altars Of Madness", "Blessed Are The Sick" and "Domination".

Last October, I AM MORBID parted ways with guitarist Kelly McLauchlin (POSSESSED, DIABOLIC, UNHOLY GHOST) and replaced him with Brown.

Brown made his live debut with I AM MORBID at the Grita Fest in Colombia.

I AM MORBID's spring 2022 European tour marked the first time Sandoval and Vincent played together in 12 years.

Sandoval, who now lives his life as a born-again Christian, was forced to leave MORBID ANGEL in 2010 after undergoing surgery for a prolapsed disc.

Vincent left MORBID ANGEL in 2015. He has since been replaced by a returning Steve Tucker, who previously handled bass and vocals on MORBID ANGEL's "Formulas Fatal To The Flesh", "Gateways To Annihilation" and "Heretic" LPs.

In 2019, Vincent released "Something Wicked Marches In", the debut album from his supergroup VLTIMAS, also featuring guitarist Rune Eriksen (formerly of MAYHEM) and CRYPTOPSY drummer Flo Mounier. Two years earlier, Vincent issued his debut country single, "Drinkin' With The Devil".