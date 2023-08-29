ALICE COOPER's 'Nights With Alice Cooper' Radio Show To End After Nearly 20 Years

"Nights With Alice Cooper", the long-running radio show hosted by legendary rocker Alice Cooper, will come to an end next month. The final weekday show will be delivered on Friday, September 8.

"Nights With Alice Cooper" debuted in January 2004 at 93.3 KDKB Phoenix before moving to sister Classic Rock 100.7 KSLX following KDKB's 2014 flip to Alternative.

Among the other stations carrying the show are KGGO Des Moines, WMMQ Lansing, KOZZ Reno, WEZX Scranton and KLPX Tucson, in addition to stations in Australia and the United Kingdom.

United Stations EVP/Programming Andy Denemark confirmed the end of the show to Radio+Television Business Report.

The decision to end the popular program is reportedly linked to the sale of United Stations Radio Network to GeminiXIII, with new management planning to take the programming in a different direction.

A source told Radio+Television Business Report that Cooper is not retiring or quitting radio and that the decision to end the show was forced by a change in direction by the management of United Stations Radio Network.

Back in 2012, Alice reflected on the birth of his radio show while mourning the death of Dick Clark. "I used to come home from elementary school to watch 'American Bandstand'," he wrote on social media. "It had all the new songs, all the new dances, and it had the happiest guy in the world presenting them to you. I had no idea that later in my career I would know Dick Clark on a professional level. I ran into him some years ago, and he said to me, 'Hey, Coop, if you had your own radio show, what would it be like?' I told him it would be more like the freeform FM stations of the '60s, where the DJs actually played what they liked and demographics didn't play a role. He said, 'Alice, why don't you do it then?' Just like that, my radio show, 'Nights With Alice Cooper', was born."