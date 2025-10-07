Ex-SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Collaborates With ARGUS At FIELD OF VISION Festival: Pro-Shot Video Available

Former SLIPKNOT and current SUICIDAL TENDENCIES drummer Jay Weinberg has shared select songs from his first collaboration with Argus, the experimental noise project of Conner Sullivan, formerly of SNÖÖPER, at the Field Of Vision festival in Buena Vista, Colorado on August 17, 2025. Check it out below.

Weinberg commented: "Back in June, my good friends King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard were so kind to invite me to play their inaugural Field Of Vision festival at the beautiful @meadowcreekcolorado. When we got together last September at Red Rocks, they had just visited the future festival site, and we joked that I'd have to put together a project to play it. I had no idea they were being serious…I'm so glad they were.

"With a few months until the festival, I wasn't exactly sure what I'd do, but I knew the opportunity of being part of such a groundbreaking event was to be respected with creating something entirely new. I'd always wanted to collaborate with Argus, a fellow Gizz fan, and one of the first artists I befriended when I moved to Nashville ten years ago — so it was a no-brainer for us to do something together. With the clock ticking and our names officially on the poster, we got to work on our set. Equal parts Argus music that I reinterpreted, my music that he reinterpreted, and brand new collaborative material. Our mission was something that explores the inspiration we both feel from artists like GODFLESH, THE BODY, APHEX TWIN, etc.

"I'm blown away by the trust that KGLW, their amazing team, and their wonderful audience have in this community of artists they've all created together — as well as their open-mindedness to come out and support a brand new project that's never released anything. Seriously unbelievable.

"Field Of Vision is special. I've never experienced anything quite like it, and I'm confident the tens of thousands of folks who were there all feel the same way. A massive thank you to KGLW for extending such an incredibly trusting and generous invitation. Same goes for Panache Booking, p(doom) records, and Heaps Keen Films. Your support of artists of all kinds is inspiring, and it was an honor to take part in this event that was life changing / affirming for so many. Thank you to all the artists with who we shared this space — your energy was infectious, and it was a joy to spend quality time with you in this setting.

"Thank you Argus for your collaboration and ferocity (we've got our work cut out for us now…) and riff lord Mark Whelan for lifting these songs into the stratosphere.

"Can't wait for next year…"

On November 5, 2023, SLIPKNOT released a statement via social media in which it said it had "decided to make a creative decision and to part ways with Jay."

Six days later, Weinberg, who replaced Joey Jordison, SLIPKNOT's original drummer, in 2013, shared on Instagram that he "was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call", "the news of which, most of you learned shortly after."

Jay played his final show with SLIPKNOT on November 3 at the Hell & Heaven festival in Toluca, Mexico.

Jay discovered SLIPKNOT when he was a pre-teen, through his father. He was hooked immediately and was a huge fan of SLIPKNOT by the time he was invited to Los Angeles to try out as replacement for Joey Jordison in 2013.

For the first few months after the release of 2014's ".5: The Gray Chapter", the members of SLIPKNOT had declined to name the musicians who were playing drums and bass on their tour, despite the fact that their identities were revealed as Weinberg and bassist Alessandro "Vman" Venturella by a disgruntled former drumtech for SLIPKNOT who posted a picture of a backstage call sheet on Instagram.

".5: The Gray Chapter" went on to score a trio of Grammy nominations, including two for "Best Metal Performance" and a nomination for "Best Rock Album".

Weinberg also played on 2019's "We Are Not Your Kind" and 2022's "The End, So Far", both of which topped Billboard's rock albums chart.

In February 2024, SLIPKNOT recruited former SEPULTURA drummer Eloy Casagrande as the replacement for Jay.

Prior to joining SLIPKNOT, Jay played with AGAINST ME! and MADBALL.

Jay played his first concert with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES in March 2023 in Osaka, Japan.

In addition to Weinberg and frontman Mike Muir, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' current lineup features lead guitarist Dean Pleasants, rhythm guitarist Ben Weinman (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) and bassist Tye Trujillo (son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo).

Weinberg's pairing with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES came less than two months after he was announced as the new drummer of INFECTIOUS GROOVES, the long-running outfit formed more than three decades ago by Robert Trujillo alongside Robert's then-SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bandmate Muir.