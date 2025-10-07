RITCHIE BLACKMORE's BLACKMORE'S NIGHT Announces November 2025 Tour Dates

BLACKMORE'S NIGHT, the renaissance-inspired rock band formed by legendary DEEP PURPLE and RAINBOW guitarist Ritchie Blackmore and his wife Candice Night, will return to the stage in November 2025. This tour is a musical journey through BLACKMORE'S NIGHT's 25-plus-year-long history, featuring songs from across their entire discography and offering fans an enchanting evening celebrating the music of BLACKMORE'S NIGHT.

Tour dates:

Sunday, November 9 - The Birchmere, Alexandria, VA

Thursday, November 13 – Mickey's Black Box, Lititz, PA

Saturday, November 15 - Newtown Theater, Newtown, NJ

Thursday, November 20 - The Queen, Wilmington, DE

Sunday, November 23 - Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, NY

Saturday, November 29 - Tarrytown Music Hall, Tarrytown, NY

For further details and tickets, visit www.blackmoresnight.com/tour.

With a shared love for the tradition of renaissance and folk-rock music, Blackmore and Night founded BLACKMORE'S NIGHT in 1997. They have been enchanting audiences around the world ever since. BLACKMORE'S NIGHT defines its music as renaissance folk-rock — a unique and original genre of music inspired by the melodies and the tradition of the renaissance period, translated into contemporary music. This is the timeless sound of BLACKMORE'S NIGHT. And what a success it has been, since it all started…

In 1997 BLACKMORE'S NIGHT released their debut album, "Shadow Of The Moon", which immediately went gold in Japan and earned awards worldwide. What followed was a success story that is one of its kind. After hitting off the celebrations for their 25th anniversary with a fully remixed edition of their debut album "Shadow Of The Moon" in 2023, Candice and Ritchie continued the festivities with the worldwide release of an anniversary edition of their acclaimed third studio album "Fires At Midnight" in 2024. Originally released in July 2001, "Fires At Midnight" entered the Official German Album chart at No. 9 in 2001, making it BLACKMORE'S NIGHT's first record to hit the Top 10 in Germany. The band's latest studio album, "Nature's Light", brought BLACKMORE'S NIGHT back to the German Top 10 (No. 7) and it has reinforced the relationship with the fanbase all over the world.

Meanwhile, BLACKMORE'S NIGHT's devoted fanbase has been growing exponentially as the band continues performing their mystical music for all ages. From grandparents to children, everyone is enjoying their medieval mood music and gypsy dances. Clearly, the music of BLACKMORE'S NIGHT connects with fans on a deep level, allowing them to experience an entirely different era of merriment. In the age of digital music, new fans discover BLACKMORE'S NIGHT every single day; making the band possibly the most streamed artist of its genre. At the helm of this band is award-winning lyricist and vocalist Night, who not only contributes her unique, entrancing vocals, but deftly navigates seven medieval woodwinds, including chanters, shawms, pennywhistles and recorders, alongside Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and celebrated guitarist Blackmore, who traverses between acoustic and electric guitar, mandolin, mandola and hurdy gurdy. Further enhancing the band's inspired sound are keyboardist/back-up vocalist Bard David; violinist Scarlett Fiddler; back-up vocalist/rhythm guitarist Lady Jessie; bassist/rhythmic guitarist Earl Grey; and percussionist Troubadour of Aberdeen. With lyrics penned by Night, the collective embraces the aura of the old-world inn, from madrigals and ballads to good old-fashioned renaissance-inspired pub songs.

Their sold-out concerts in castles and UNESCO sites worldwide are filled with thousands of fans dressed in Renaissance garb, dancing and singing as if time stood still. No clocks… no pressure… just the gaiety and camaraderie of a medieval pub. Everyone joins in and loses their stress in the music. The recent induction of BLACKMORE'S NIGHT into the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame is yet another testament to their incredible artistry. In addition to her work with BLACKMORE'S NIGHT, Candice Night released her deeply personal solo album "Sea Glass" in 2025. A collection of heartfelt songs inspired by life, love, and reflection, the album showcases her captivating vocals and intimate songwriting in a more contemporary setting. "Sea Glass" has already touched fans worldwide, offering yet another dimension of Candice's artistry beyond the renaissance-inspired world of BLACKMORE'S NIGHT.

Last important note from Candice and Ritchie: "We feel very strongly about helping local no- kill animal shelters. So, wherever we play, we always invite a local animal shelter or animal rescue organization to set up a donation table at our concert."

Organizations attending the shows of the fall tour will be announced soon.