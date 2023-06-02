Ex-SLIPKNOT Percussionist CHRIS FEHN On His Time With The Band: 'The Fans Were The Only Part That Was Great For Me'

Former SLIPKNOT percussionist Chris Fehn gave his first interview since his exit from the band to "Drum For The Song", the podcast hosted by Dane Campbell, son of ex-MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell. During the chat, which can be seen below, Chris was asked if he had any message for the SLIPKNOT fans who have remained supportive of him even after his departure from the group. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I pray for them and I love them and I'm sorry that it ended so soon. But that's the way things go.

"The fans really were the only part that was great for me," he continued. "That stage performance and seeing them and seeing their reaction was the best part. The rest of it can fuck off.

"It's kind of like any band, though. That's the best part. The rest of it is touring, flights, personalities, this and that, this and that.

"I really do miss them [the fans]," Fehn added. "I miss playing live — I do. But it's all good, man. It's all good."

A little over two and a half years ago, Fehn settled his lawsuit against SLIPKNOT on claims he hadn't been properly compensated for his years of touring and recording with the group. Fehn, a member since 1998, was officially dismissed from the band in early 2019. The case was voluntarily discontinued in October 2020 "with prejudice," meaning Fehn can't refile the lawsuit on the same claim.

In June 2020, the judge presiding over the case determined that Fehn and SLIPKNOT would benefit from an opportunity to participate in mediation and ordered both sides' attorneys to submit to the mediator a pre-mediation statement three business days before the mediation and submit a status update three business days before each additional session.

Because confidentiality and non-disparagement clauses are often found in settlement and severance agreements between individuals and their employers, the existence of any settlement agreement between Fehn and SLIPKNOT and its terms will likely be kept private and never publicly revealed.

Fehn sued SLIPKNOT members Corey Taylor and Michael Shawn Crahan (a.k.a. Clown) in March 2019, claiming that he had been told that all the band's income was being funneled through one company that split the profits between the group members. But he alleged that he later discovered the existence of several other SLIPKNOT-related business entities through which other members were collecting more money.

Fehn specifically accused Crahan and Taylor of shady business dealings and demanded a full forensic accounting done on SLIPKNOT's companies and assets, so that he could collect the damages and profits he believes he is owed.

Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, SLIPKNOT dismissed Fehn in a statement posted to the band's web site, saying, "Chris knows why he is no longer a part of SLIPKNOT. We are disappointed that he chose to point fingers and manufacture claims, rather than doing what was necessary to continue to be a part of SLIPKNOT."

Taylor also addressed the accusations via Twitter, saying: "Try being wrongfully accused of stealing money from someone you cared about, and having a lot of your fans believe it."

Fehn, known for wearing a Pinocchio-style mask, participated in all the band's albums through 2014's ".5: The Gray Chapter".

Chris was replaced in SLIPKNOT's touring lineup by a percussionist nicknamed "Tortilla Man." Tortilla Man was later revealed to be the multi-instrumentalist Michael Pfaff, who played keyboards with Crahan in the band DIRTY LITTLE RABBITS and is also a member of the Iowa-based duo THE SNACKS.

Tortilla Man joined SLIPKNOT in May 2019, when he was first featured in the video for comeback single "Unsainted".

SLIPKNOT's latest album, "The End, So Far", was released in September 2022 via Roadrunner Records.