Ex-THREE DAYS GRACE Singer ADAM GONTIER Celebrates Seven Years Of Sobriety

Former THREE DAYS GRACE and current SAINT ASONIA frontman Adam Gontier is celebrating the seventh anniversary of his getting sober.

On Saturday (August 3),the 46-year-old musician took to his social media to share a quote from Thomas Edison, "Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time", and he included the following message: "7 years today, no drugs no booze. Not looking for praise here. This is just a reminder for any of you out there struggling right now, I promise you it's possible. My advice would be to surround yourself with people that care about you and your well being. It's very hard to do this alone. I couldn't have. Without my wife Jeanie Marie, without @calegontier and @gontierbuildingcompany , I wouldn't be where I am. Love you guys so much."

A little over two years ago, Gontier spoke to the Razor 94.7 and 104.7 radio station about the turning point in his battle with substance abuse issues. He said: "It was pretty recent, actually. In 2017, I went into a treatment center. I was doing some solo acoustic shows in Canada, and I had relapsed, and I was using at the time. So this wasn't that long ago at all. And at the time, my wife was pregnant [with our first child]. So we had a weird situation where I was on the road and my tour manager and some friends intervened after one of the shows and basically sent me to Nashville to a treatment center. So I ended up there, and it was a really rough situation. I ended up in an institution for a couple of weeks because my mind wasn't right. And at that time, when I was in the hospital, my son was born in Minnesota. So I wasn't there for him being born. And when I started to come around in the hospital and I saw the picture before they told me he was born and stuff, that was the moment for me that I… I mean, it's no longer about me. So since that day I've been sober, and [I have] no plans on going back to a dark place anytime soon. I don't want my kids to see that version of me ever."

Gontier initially went into rehab in 2005 in Toronto after admitting an addiction to Oxycontin. The rehab stint influenced some material which would appear on THREE DAYS GRACE's "One-X" album, including the songs "Pain" and "Over And Over".

Gontier left THREE DAYS GRACE in the spring of 2013. At the time, the Canadian rockers cited unspecified "health issues" when his departure was announced. Gontier was replaced by Matt Walst who was previously the singer of a band called MY DARKEST DAYS. Adam later released a statement explaining he exited THREE DAYS GRACE to pursue new projects, and not to deal with addiction.

SAINT ASONIA, which also features STAIND guitarist/founding member Mike Mushok, released its second EP of 2022, "Extrovert", in November of that year via Spinefarm.

"Extrovert" followed the "Introvert" EP, which dropped in the summer of 2022 and featured seven new tracks, including a Weeknd cover.

Both EPs were released physically as "Introvert/Extrovert" with bonus tracks in December 2022.

SAINT ASONIA's self-titled debut came out in 2015 and charted Top 10 in Canada and entered the Billboard U.S. Rock Albums chart at No. 2. The album was driven by the Top 10 radio tracks "Better Place" and "Let Me Live My Life", as well as the high-concept video to the featured track "Fairy Tale".