EXHUMED Announces New Album 'Red Asphalt'

EXHUMED will release a new album, "Red Asphalt", on February 20 via Relapse Records.

The masters of gore metal rev up and prepare for one of 2026's most frenetic, unhinged slabs of sonic obliteration with a new video for lead single "Unsafe At Any Speed".

EXHUMED mastermind Matt Harvey comments: "We're very stoked to be back in your earholes with 'Red Asphalt'. Our recent albums have taken you with us through the graveyards and operating theaters of 19th century Scotland, the horror aisles of the video rental stores of our youths, and through the band's history itself. This time around, we're inviting you to accompany us to a place that we spend a disproportionate amount of our lives, someplace familiar yet far more dangerous than it feels, a place that can take you to the hospital or the grave in more ways than you can imagine: the American roadway."

The latest wrong turn from the driving force of gore metal, EXHUMED, "Red Asphalt" crashes the band's hook-laden, high-speed deathgrind into whiplash-inducing grooves and dangerous musical curves. "Red Asphalt" is a love letter to the road — horrific accidents, vehicular homicide, defective cars, gore-filled instructional videos, zombified biker gangs, and more.

True to the band's spirit, "Red Asphalt" drags the listener through a whirlwind of riffy madness. Tracks like the aptly titled "Unsafe At Any Speed", the horrifying "Shovelhead" and "The Iron Graveyard" ooze with sleaze and groove while retaining all of the high-octane, full-throttle, white-knuckle madness you've come to demand from EXHUMED. Take the album for a spin and get your kicks on Route 666!

"Red Asphalt" track listing:

01. Unsafe At Any Speed

02. Red Asphalt

03. Shock Trauma

04. Shovelhead

05. The Iron Graveyard

06. Crawling From the Wreckage

07. Signal Thirty

08. Death On Four Wheels

09. Symphorophilia

10. The Fumes

EXHUMED will take "Red Asphalt" on the road throughout 2026 starting with the U.S. from February 19 through March 21 with OXYGEN DESTROYER and NO/MÁS. Following a quick pit stop, EXHUMED returns to Europe this spring with labelmates GRUESOME from April 4 through May 2. Tickets are on sale now.

EXHUMED on tour with OXYGEN DESTROYER, NO/MÁS:

Feb. 19 - The Ritz - The Ritz San Jose, CA

Feb. 20 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

Feb. 21 - Nile Underground - Mesa, AZ

Feb. 22 - Dive Bar - Las Vegas, NV

Feb. 24 - O' Death - San Antonio, TX

Feb. 25 - The Lost Well - Austin, TX

Feb. 26 - The End - Houston, TX

Feb. 27 - Siberia - New Orleans, LA

Feb. 28 - Merry Widow - Mobile, AL

Mar. 01 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

Mar. 03 - Super Rad Arcade - Lynchburg, VA

Mar. 04 - Chapel Of Bones - Raleigh, NC

Mar. 05 - The Wormhole - Savannah, GA

Mar. 06 - New Brookland Tavern - Columbia, SC

Mar. 07 - Conduit - Orlando, FL

Mar. 08 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

Mar. 09 - The Handlebar - Pensacola, FL

Mar. 11 - Double Wide - Dallas, TX

Mar. 12 - 89th St.- Oklahoma City, OK

Mar. 13 - TBA - Lubbock, TX

Mar. 14 - The Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

Mar. 15 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

Mar. 18 - Humdinger Brewing - San Luis Obispo, CA

Mar. 19 - Moroccan Lounge - Los Angeles, CA

Mar. 20 - Café Colonial - Sacramento, CA

Mar. 21 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

With GRUESOME:

Apr. 04 - Lords Of The Land Festival - Glasgow, UK

Apr. 05 - The Grove - Newcastle, UK

Apr. 07 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

Apr. 08 - Exchange - Bristol, UK

Apr. 09 - The1865 - Southampton, UK

Apr. 10 - The Black Heart -London, UK

Apr. 11 - Backstage By The Mill C Paris, FR

Apr. 12 - DVG Club - Kortrijk, BE

Apr. 13 - Little Devil - Tilburg, NL

Apr. 14 - Pitcher - Düsseldorf, DE

Apr. 15 - Logo - Hamburg, DE

Apr. 17 - 2Progi - Poznan, PL

Apr. 18 - Barrak - Ostrava, CZ

Apr. 19 - Escape - Vienna, AT

Apr. 21 - Kornfehl - Solothurn, CH

Apr. 22 - Backstage (Halle) - Munich, DE

Apr. 23 - Cafe Central - Weinheim, DE

Apr. 25 - Traffic Club - Rome, IT

Apr. 26 - Slaughter Club - Milan, IT

Apr. 28 - Rex - Toulouse, FR

Apr. 29 - Groove Club - Portugalete, ES

Apr. 30 - SWR Fest - Barroselas, PT

May 01 - SWR Fest - Barroselas, PT

May 02 - Revi Live - Madrid, ES

EXHUMED is:

Matt Harvey - guitar, vocals

Ross Sewage - bass, vocals

Mike Hamilton - drums

Sebastian Phillips - guitar

Photo by Ross Sewage