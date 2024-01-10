EXIT EDEN Releases New Single 'Femme Fatale'

Symphonic metal unit EXIT EDEN, consisting of Clémentine Delauney (VISIONS OF ATLANTIS),Anna Brunner (LEAGUE OF DISTORTION) and Marina La Torraca (PHANTOM ELITE),has released its latest single, "Femme Fatale". The track is taken from the band's second album, "Femmes Fatales", which will arrive on Friday, January 12 via Napalm Records. "Femmes Fatales" includes 12 songs in total — half covers, half original compositions. An original composition and third single from "Femmes Fatales", "Femme Fatale", was written by Brunner and Hannes Braun (KISSIN' DYNAMITE) and is accompanied by a music video which can be seen below.

EXIT EDEN's new release follows the band's debut, 2017's "Rhapsodies In Black", which garnered millions of video views (12 million on EXIT EDEN's cover of Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse Of The Heart" alone). Previous singles from "Femmes Fatales", "Run!" (featuring ex-NIGHTWISH bassist/vocalist Marko Hietala) and "Separate Ways" (JOURNEY cover) have already surpassed a million views since their respective releases in October and December 2023.

"Femme Fatale", as well as the album in its entirety, marks an illustration of strength and female empowerment topped with symphonic heaviness.

EXIT EDEN states: "When our paths initially crossed years ago, we were strangers and became friends, allies, sisters in crime…

"With the song 'Femme Fatale', we turned the tables, played with our own cards and established new rules. We set ourselves free from prejudice and limitations, embracing our true nature and femininity, regaining our power to stand as modern witches — resilient, liberated, we ARE Femmes Fatales."

When Delauney, Brunner, La Torraca and Amanda Somerville came together to form EXIT EDEN, topped by the release of "Rhapsodies In Black", in summer 2017, it became immediately clear that this combination would be both powerful and magical! These four outstanding and independent female vocalists proved that symphonic heaviness can go hand in hand with pop music — dressing well-known classics in a yet unheard soundscape, and evoking more than just a covers album!

Now performing as a trio, EXIT EDEN's new full-length follows the path of its predecessor, as it contains six cover versions of famous cross-generational super-hits, but this time also shines by offering six original compositions. With one exception ("Dying In My Dreams", co-written by Marina La Torraca),the remaining five original songs were brought to life by Brunner and Hannes Braun (KISSIN' DYNAMITE),who is also responsible for recording, production and mixing, whereas the album was mastered by Jacob Hansen (DELAIN, AMARANTHE, VOLBEAT, DESTRUCTION and many more).

Self-confidently leading straight into the tempting world of EXIT EDEN, opening "Femme Fatale", "Buried In The Past" and "Hold Back Your Fear" conjure a mystical atmosphere with strings and orchestral elements, topped by complementary vocals uniting the sonic diversity of the all-femme trio. "Dying In My Dreams" and album closing "Elysium" set the tone as captivating mid-tempo tracks with intense choruses that speak straight to the heart. Moving further along the path where "Rhapsodies In Black" left off, EXIT EDEN picked the next selection of international super-hits — transforming them into their very own creation, yet still paying reverence to the originals on "Femmes Fatales". "It's a Sin" (PET SHOP BOYS),"Separate Ways" (JOURNEY),"Desanchantée" (MYLÈNE FARMER),"Poison" (ALICE COOPER),"Alone" (HEART) and "Kayleigh" (MARILION),re-arranged as undoubtably striking rock/symphonic metal compositions, form the common thread between the debut and "Femmes Fatales".

With stellar vocals, an exceptional concept and high-quality production, EXIT EDEN have crafted another standout album that absolutely succeeds in expanding the identity of the supergroup even more, and gives fans the chance to experience three of the most beautiful and talented women in metal united as one on "Femmes Fatales".

"Femmes Fatales" track listing:

01. Femme Fatale

02. It's A Sin (PET SHOP BOYS cover)

03. Run! (feat. Marko Hietala)

04. Separate Ways (JOURNEY cover)

05. Buried In The Past

06. Désenchantée (MYLÈNE FARMER cover)

07. Dying In My Dreams

08. Poison (ALICE COOPER cover)

09. Alone (HEART cover)

10. Hold Back Your Fear

11. Kayleigh (MARILION cover)

12. Elysium

Photo credit: Stephan Heilemann