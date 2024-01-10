Original KINGDOM COME Singer LENNY WOLF Pays Tribute To JAMES KOTTAK: 'A Very Lovable, Emotional And Charming Guy'

Original KINGDOM COME singer Lenny Wolf has paid tribute to the band's drummer James Kottak who died on Tuesday (January 9) at the age of 61.

In a statement posted on social media, Lenny said: "A very lovable, emotional and charming guy who lived Rock 'n Roll to its fullest in any aspect, and one too many, has left through the final curtain. Should there be an after life, I hope we'll meet under cosmic and peaceful circumstances.

"RIP my dearest Twilight Cruiser Jamo. Love ya and carry you within my heart forever and ever!"

Wolf is not involved with KINGDOM COME's reformed lineup, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of the release of the band's self-titled debut album in 2018.

KINGDOM COME's most recent touring lineup consisted of drummer Blas Elias (SLAUGHTER) alongside guitarists Danny Stag and Rick Steier, bassist Johnny B. Frank and vocalist Keith St. John (formerly of MONTROSE and LYNCH MOB).

In a May 2019 interview with "Talking Metal", Steier talked about KINGDOM COME's decision to play without Lenny, saying: "Lenny retired. It's something that he wanted to do. He wasn't into going and performing anymore. So God bless him, and we wish him all the best. But we still have some rocking blood in us. So we wanna get out there."

Back in 2018, Kottak admitted that he and his bandmates were initially concerned about whether people would accept KINGDOM COME without Wolf.

"When we first put the word out to promoters and buyers, at first they were going, 'Oh yeah! KINGDOM COME!'" the drummer recalled to Eonmusic. "Then we had to go back a few weeks later and say, 'Sorry. Unfortunately, there will be no Lenny Wolf.' So, out of the 20 or so offers we had from different buyers, only three actually pulled out. I was surprised; I thought we'd get a little more backlash. But so many bands, especially bands with longevity, they change members; look at THIN LIZZY, how they changed, or name any band that's been around for 25, 30 years, and there's very few that have all the original members."

After its early run of success in the '80s, KINGDOM COME released several albums, with Wolf remaining the only constant member of the band. The group's most recent effort was 2013's "Outlier".

Kottak's daughter Tobi told TMZ her father passed away in Louisville, Kentucky, where he was born and lived until 1987, although further details about the exact circumstances weren't immediately available.

In addition to SCORPIONS and KINGDOM COME, Kottak had toured with such bands as WARRANT and even DIO for a short run. James was also involved in various other projects, including the 1990s band KRUNK in which he sang lead vocals and played guitar.

Kottak was married to Athena Lee, the sister of MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee, from 1996 to 2010.

GREAT WHITE guitarist Mark Kendall posted on social media that he "reached out to James Kottak a month ago offering support and help with his alcoholism but he wasn't ready.

"I could have gotten him into rehab free through connections and I told him that," Kendall added. "I'm so sad to hear of his passing. I feel bad for everyone who loved him and he had a grandchild. RIP."