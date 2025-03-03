EXODUS Announces Spring 2025 U.S. Tour With DEICIDE

San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal pioneers EXODUS will embark on the "Swarm Of Horror" tour in late April. Joining them on the trek will be legendary death metallers DEICIDE and rising thrash outfit MISFIRE.

The tour will kick off on April 27 in Phoenix, Arizona and will wrap up on May 17 at Milwaukee Metal Fest. Along the way, the bands will make stops at key venues, including Sunshine Theater in Albuquerque, Diamond Ballroom in Oklahoma City, and The Orange Peel in Asheville. Fans attending Sonic Temple festival (May 9) and Welcome To Rockville (May 15) will also witness EXODUS in action as part of their festival-exclusive appearances.

Presale: Tuesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local – Thursday, March 6 at 10 p.m. local (PW: HORROR)

Bandsintown presale: Thursday, Machr 6 at 10 a.m. local – Thursday, March 6 at 10 p.m. local (PW: SWARM)

Public on-sale: Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. local

"Swarm Of Horror" 2025 tour dates:

April 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile

April 29 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

April 30 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

May 01 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

May 02 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

May 04 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe @ Old National

May 06 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

May 08 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s

May 09 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival *

May 11 - Birmingham, AL - Workplay

May 13 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

May 15 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville *

May 17 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest *

* EXODUS only

In a recent interview with Shawn Ratches of Laughingmonkeymusic, EXODUS guitarist and main songwriter Gary Holt spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's follow-up to 2021's "Persona Non Grata" album. Asked when fans can expect to hear new music from EXODUS, Gary said: "Next year. We were gonna try to put it out this fall, but we needed more time for the songwriting. So we're going in the studio here in just a couple of weeks, but by the time we finish the record, we'd have to have it mixed and turned in within two more, and that's just rushing it.

"We're just working away," Gary explained. "The album will be done when it's done. We're not gonna rush it. The last album was fucking phenomenal. So, I'm always trying to top the last one, and this one's gotta be fucking as good or better than 'Persona', which I rank number two — it's my second-favorite EXODUS album behind [1985 debut] 'Bonded By Blood'."

When Ratches noted that EXODUS has always had strong personalities fronting the band, from Paul Baloff to Steve "Zetro" Souza to Rob Dukes, Holt concurred. "That's just part and parcel of being a frontman, I guess," he said. "I think most frontmen in metal do [have strong personalities]. From all my friends, guys like [OVERKILL's] Bobby Blitz — he's a total frontman, strong personality. He's awesome. He's a character. The rest of us are allowed to be a little normal, I guess, normal-ish. EXODUS were always a fucking band of lunatics anyway, especially in our youth when all five of us were certifiably insane.

"But, yeah, that's a hard job being a frontman," he continued. "You don't have a guitar to hide behind. You're standing there exposed. You have a microphone in your hand, maybe a mic stand, maybe half a mic stand, but that's the extent of what you've got to hide behind, kind of. So it's hard.

"All the vocalists in EXODUS have all contributed amazing shit, Baloff being the gold standard, and Zetro has done amazing work with the band, and so has Rob," Holt added. "And people will say things like, 'Well, this record is so heavy or this era because of Rob.' I write the songs the way I write them regardless of who's fucking singing… I don't write to the guy singing, and I never have. Those songs on the last album would be the same if they were written for Paul, if he was alive, or as they were written for Zetro or written for Rob. The same goes for the Rob Dukes albums. I just write the songs that are in my head at that time."

In January, it was announced that EXODUS had parted ways with Souza and had been rejoined by Dukes.

Souza joined EXODUS in 1986 after previously fronting the band LEGACY (which later became TESTAMENT). He remained in the band until their hiatus in 1993, but rejoined them for two years from 2002 to 2004. Dukes had joined EXODUS in 2005 (following Souza's departure) and remained until 2014, when Souza rejoined.

Dukes joined EXODUS in January 2005 and appeared on four of the band's studio albums — "Shovel Headed Kill Machine" (2005),"The Atrocity Exhibition... Exhibit A" (2007),"Let There Be Blood" (2008, a re-recording of EXODUS's classic 1985 LP, "Bonded By Blood") and "Exhibit B: The Human Condition" (2010).

EXODUS recently announced two very special "Bonded By Blood" 40th-anniversary shows, falling upon late original vocalist Paul Baloff's birthday weekend (April 25). Taking place in Berkeley, California on Friday, April 25 at UC Theatre and Anaheim, California on Saturday, April 26 at House of Blues, the shows will feature EXODUS performing "Bonded By Blood" in its entirety, plus more hits, and each show will feature direct support from DEATH ANGEL. BLIND ILLUSION and NUKEM will open the Berkeley date, and HIRAX and NUKEM will open the Anaheim date. Special-edition "Bonded By Blood" merchandise will also be available.

Although EXODUS rarely gets mentioned alongside the so-called "Big Four" of 1980s thrash metal — METALLICA, MEGADETH, SLAYER and ANTHRAX — the aforementioned "Bonded By Blood" LP inspired the likes of TESTAMENT, DEATH ANGEL, VIO-LENCE and many others to launch their careers and is considered one of the most influential thrash metal albums of all time.

Hachette Books has set an April 1, 2025 release date for Holt's upcoming memoir, "A Fabulous Disaster: From The Garage To Madison Square Garden, The Hard Way". The foreword for the book was written by former EXODUS and current METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett.

Holt joined EXODUS in 1981, shortly after the band's formation, and has been the group's main songwriter ever since. Holt has performed on every EXODUS album, and is considered highly influential in the world of thrash metal.

Holt began filling in for SLAYER guitarist Jeff Hanneman at live shows in 2011, and became the band's full-time co-guitarist as of 2013, while remaining a member of EXODUS. Holt played on SLAYER's final album, "Repentless", which came out in 2015.