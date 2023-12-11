EXODUS Bassist JACK GIBSON To Sit Out Remaining Shows On Fall 2023 U.S. Tour

EXODUS bassist Jack Gibson will sit out the remaining dates on the band's U.S. tour due to "a family emergency". Filling in for him at all the shows is Mike Schleibaum of support act DARKEST HOUR.

Earlier today, EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt shared a photo of Gibson and he wrote in an accompanying message: "In case people were wondering where our brother Jack Gibson was last night, he had to leave the tour for a family emergency, family first.

"We have his back all ways and always. So last night as well as the remaining three shows the low end is being handled by our brother @theriffdojo , who has been studying like a madman these last few days to learn the set. He did a killer job last night and it'll be heavy as fuck , like always.

"There's no replacing Jack, he's one of one. But for the remainder he is where he needs to be. Our thoughts and hearts are with our brother now. Send your positive vibes his way".

Fan-filmed video of EXODUS's December 10 performance at Preserving Underground in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, featuring Schleibaum on bass, can be seen below.

EXODUS has three headlining shows remaining on its North American tour: December 12 in Flint, Michigan; December 14 in Omaha, Nebraska; and December 16 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

EXODUS is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Persona Non Grata", which arrived in November 2021 via Nuclear Blast.

"Persona Non Grata" was recorded at a studio in Lake Almanor, California and was engineered by Steve Lagudi and EXODUS. It was produced by EXODUS and was mixed by Andy Sneap. For the third time in the band's history, they returned to Swedish artist Pär Olofsson to create the album artwork.

"Persona Non Grata" was the follow-up to 2014's "Blood In Blood Out", which was the San Francisco Bay Area thrashers' first release since the departure of the group's lead singer of nine years, Rob Dukes, and the return of Steve "Zetro" Souza, who previously fronted EXODUS from 1986 to 1993 and from 2002 to 2004.