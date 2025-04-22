LEIF EDLING Says CANDLEMASS's Reunion With MESSIAH MARCOLIN Will Be A One-Off Event: 'No Recordings, No Tours, Nothing More'

CANDLEMASS leader Leif Edling says that the band's upcoming reunion concert with Messiah Marcolin will be a one-off event, with no chance of further dates being added.

As previously reported, Messiah will front CANDLEMASS for an appearance at this year's edition of the Rock Hard Festival Greece, slated for September 12-13, 2025 in Athens, Greece. It will mark Marcolin's first performance with CANDLEMASS in nearly 20 years.

Earlier today, Edling released a video message in which he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): " Hello, everybody. This is Leif Edling from CANDLEMASS. We are celebrating 40 years as a band this year, and there will be a lot of happenings. And one of those will be a live gig with Messiah Marcolin in Athens at the Rock Hard Festival on September 13. So that will be a blast, definitely. There will be one show and one show only. No recordings, no tours, nothing more, just one show. And I'm sure it will be a fantastic event. And don't forget our new EP, the 'Black Star' EP. So check it out. Good stuff. And take care. And see you soon on the road somewhere."

In a recent interview with Finland's Chaoszine, CANDLEMASS's current singer Johan Längqvist (a.k.a. Johan Langquist) was asked if he will be a part of the band's upcoming performance featuring Messiah. He responded: "No, I'm not a part of that performance, because the Greeks, they loved CANDLEMASS from the very beginning, and we are very popular in Greece. And I think the reason is because [Messiah] has a part of their history, the music listeners in Greece. So I do respect they wanted us to do a gig with Messiah."

Johan continued: "What can I say? I wish him the best. And he was a character in the band and we've actually met two nights together, partying together. And I wish him the best. I hope they're gonna make a great show down there. Yeah, that's it."

As the godfathers of epic doom metal, CANDLEMASS defined the genre with releases such as "Epicus Doomicus Metallicus" (1986) and "Nightfall" (1987). Through their evil riffs, crushing rhythmic attack and dramatic vocals, they changed the landscape of metal worldwide. Led by Edling, CANDLEMASS reunited with Längqvist in 2018, 32 years after the singer performed on "Epicus Doomicus Metallicus".

Längqvist originally exited CANDLEMASS after "Epicus Doomicus Metallicus" and was replaced by Marcolin.

Marcolin exited CANDLEMASS for the presumably final time in 2006, one year after the release of the band's self-titled album. He was later replaced by Robert Lowe (SOLITUDE AETURNUS),who sang on the band's "King Of The Grey Islands" (2007),"Death Magic Doom" (2009) and "Psalms For The Dead" (2012) LPs. CANDLEMASS's frontman between 2012 and 2018 was Mats Levén, who previously recorded and toured with YNGWIE MALMSTEEN and THERION. Seven years ago, CANDLEMASS fired Levén and rehired Längqvist.

Back in October 2022, Messiah and longtime CANDLEMASS guitarist Mats "Mappe" Björkman joined Canadian metallers ANVIL on stage at the Slaktkyrkan venue in Stockholm, Sweden to perform the classic ANVIL song "Metal On Metal". The event marked the first time in 16 years that the two musicians performed together.

Earlier this month, CANDLEMASS unveiled the title track of its upcoming EP, "Black Star", due out May 9 via Napalm Records. The EP impressively marks the 40th anniversary of the legendary band.

Johan's solo project JOHAN LANGQUIST THE CASTLE will release its self-titled debut album on CD and vinyl on June 27 via I Hate Records. The record was initially made available digitally without a label in 2024.