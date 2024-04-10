  • facebook
EXODUS To Release 'British Disaster: The Battle Of '89 (Live At The Astoria)' Live Album

April 10, 2024

San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal pioneers EXODUS will release a new live album, "British Disaster: The Battle Of '89 (Live At The Astoria)", on May 31 via Nuclear Blast.

35 years after the LP was recorded, the band decides to share this outstanding live performance with their fans. Recorded live at the Astoria in London back in March of 1989, EXODUS show once again why they are one of the biggest thrash metal bands of all time. Headbanging riffs, fast solos and an amazing atmosphere are what can be expected by this live album.

To commemorate their live album announcement, the band have released a brilliant visualizer video for their new live single "Fabulous Disaster (Live At The Astoria)". The title track of their 1989-released album gives already a taste of how energy-loaded this live album is.

EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt comments: "Sometimes something truly awesome drops right in your lap. In the case of EXODUS, it was full multitrack tape reels from our headlining show in London while on tour for 'Fabulous Disaster'! So we thought, 'let's listen and see what we have', and BAM! We were on FIRE! Pure over-the-top thrash, one hundred percent live, and as dangerous as ever! We are fucking stoked to be able to release this for our fans. Total mayhem!"

Recorded on March 8, 1989 at the Astoria in London, fans witnessed a night that went down in history and became legendary among EXODUS and thrash metal fans worldwide. The band had just released their third studio album, "Fabulous Disaster", and started a five-month run to promote the album which brought the Americans also to Europe for a month of live shows. During this European run, EXODUS decided to record the show in London, but never released it. This recording remained unheard of in the EXODUS vaults. Until now.

Be prepared for a much more aggressive and rawer sound than on the studio albums. "British Disaster: The Battle Of '89 (Live At The Astoria)" is the ultimate live album presenting the sheer energy of what made EXODUS famous and notorious for during the 1980s and what made them a legendary thrash metal band. A best of setlist compiled from the band's first three classic albums. The live album, mixed and mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris and the artwork done by Mark DeVito, will be available as CD, 2LP vinyl and digital.

Track listing:

01. The Last Act Of Defiance
02. Fabulous Disaster
03. 'Til Death Do Us Part
04. Corruption
05. The Toxic Waltz
06. A Lesson In Violence
07. Chemi-Kill
08. Piranha
09. Like Father, Like Son
10. Deliver Us To Evil
11. Parasite
12. And Then There Were None
13. Verbal Razors
14. Brain Dead
15. Strike Of The Beast

Recording lineup:

Steve "Zetro" Souza - vocals
Gary Holt - guitar
Rick Hunolt - guitar
Rob McKillop - bass
Tom Hunting - drums

