MARILYN MANSON Shares Cover Of PHIL COLLINS's 'In The Air Tonight'

In anticipation of his upcoming 2025 "One Assassination Under God" tour, iconic shock rocker Marilyn Manson has released a cover of luminary musician Phil Collins's seminal song "In The Air Tonight". The single has been made available with the B-side track "As Sick As The Secrets Of (Sleep)" on a maxi single CD, which sold out in just four hours. The tracks are available for streaming everywhere now.

As previously reported, Manson will return to the stage this summer and fall for the for the second leg of a tour in support of his new album, "One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1".

"One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1" was made available last November via Nuclear Blast Records.

In August 2024, Manson released two new songs, "Raise The Red Flag" and "As Sick As The Secrets Within". A third track, "Sacrilegious", followed in September 2024.

Marilyn performed "As Sick As The Secrets Within" live for the first time during his headlining concert on August 3, 2024 at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Manson returned to the stage August 2, 2024 for his first live performance since before the pandemic at the kick-off concert of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's summer arena tour. The show at Hershey, Pennsylvania's Hersheypark Stadium marked Manson's proper gig since the completion of his fall 2019 headlining tour.

Joining Manson on his latest tour was his new touring band, consisting of returning members Tyler Bates on guitar and Gil Sharone (ex-THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) on drums, alongside the latest additions, Reba Meyers (CODE ORANGE) on guitar and Matt Montgomery (a.k.a. Piggy D.; ex-ROB ZOMBIE) on bass.

"As Sick As The Secrets Within", which was recorded and co-produced with collaborator Tyler Bates, marked Manson's first release via his new deal with Nuclear Blast Records.

The news of a partnership with Nuclear Blast came in May 2024, just weeks after rumors suggested that Manson had already completed work on a new album.

Prior to the arrival of "As Sick As The Secrets Within", Marilyn hadn't released new music since his 2020 "We Are Chaos" LP.

Manson's 30-date arena/amphitheater tour as the support act for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH wrapped up on September 19, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Over the past four years, Manson has been embroiled in a series of court battles and has been accused by several women — most notably "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood — of sexual, emotional and physical abuse.

Manson, who has denied all the allegations, has countersued a number of his alleged victims and judges have dismissed several of the abuse lawsuits against him.

Before launching the tour with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH in August, the 56-year-old musician, whose real name is Brian Warner, had been off the road since the final August 18, 2019 date on the "Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies" joint tour with Rob Zombie.

In 2022, Marilyn confirmed he was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, and talent agency CAA after he was accused of sexual assault.

Manson has consistently denied sexually assaulting or abusing anyone, claiming that his "intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners".

Manson's first release through Concord imprint Loma Vista was "The Pale Emperor" in 2015.

"We Are Chaos" debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums chart.