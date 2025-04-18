PUDDLE OF MUDD Announces New Album 'Kiss The Machine'

PUDDLE OF MUDD will release a new album, "Kiss The Machine", on May 2 via Pavement Entertainment. The LP's lead single, "Beautimous", is now available now on all digital platforms and can be streamed below.

A PUDDLE OF MUDD limited "Kiss The Machine" CD/t-shirt bundle is available for pre-order that features a signed post card from frontman Wes Scantlin.

"Kiss The Machine" showcases PUDDLE OF MUDD's fearless approach to music and Scantlin's commitment to innovation.

"There's a lot of blood, sweat, and tears in this record," says Wes. "We wanted to mix and match different styles together, have fun, and just create something fresh. It's all about pushing boundaries and breaking out of the same old vibe."

"Kiss The Machine" reflects the raw energy and personal journey of Scantlin, who was fully immersed in every aspect of its creation.

"This album was a moment of clarity — me looking in the mirror," he says. "I was there night after night in the studio, learning, recording, pushing myself, and making sure every part of it felt authentic. I'm super proud of how it all came together."

"Kiss The Machine" is a testament to resilience and creative freedom.

"I just want people to feel something — to smile, and have some hope in their hearts," Scantlin shares. "Music has the power to heal, and if these songs help someone through a tough time, that means everything to me. That's what this album is all about."

"Kiss The Machine" track listing:

01. Beautimous

02. Free

03. In Love with a Dancer

04. Back Against the Wall

05. Firefly

06. Maniac

07. Baby You Da Best

08. Everything

09. Win Win Win

PUDDLE OF MUDD was formed in 1991 in Kansas City by Scantlin, the only original member still with the band. The group into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

PUDDLE OF MUDD's latest album, "Ubiquitous", was released in September 2023 via Pavement Entertainment.

Last month, TMZ reported that Scantlin was arrested after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with his girlfriend.

Earlier in March, Scantlin made headlines when he claimed he was "roofied" by an ex-bandmate before a disastrous PUDDLE OF MUDD gig at Daytona Bike Week.

Scantlin's latest legal problems came just eight months after he was arrested in Burbank, California for an outstanding warrant and a new charge of resisting arrest.

Wes had almost non-stop problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues, before claiming to have gotten sober in 2017. Scantlin said that he ended up going back to rehab and receiving treatment "because there's really nowhere else to go." He also credited his family and fans for giving him the strength to try to get better.

In February 2023, RadarOnline.com reported that Scantlin was arrested after he allegedly showed up at an old home he lost to foreclosure.

Prior to that, Scantlin was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in September 2017 after he attempted to board a plane with a BB gun. He pleaded no contest and was banned from LAX unless it involved traveling for work.

Less than two years earlier, in December 2015, Scantlin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and had several previous busts that same year for driving under the influence.

Additionally, he was arrested at a Denver airport in 2015 for taking a joyride on a baggage carousel and taken into custody as far back as 2012 for an altercation with a flight attendant.

He also ended a number of PUDDLE OF MUDD shows in 2016 early with various meltdowns, including one in which he accused a fan of stealing his house.

Scantlin's latest arrest comes three and a half years after he made headlines when he walked offstage midconcert at the EPIC Event Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin after complaining about the venue's lights.

Photo by Bryce Cain (courtesy of Pavement Entertainment)