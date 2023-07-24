EXTREME Shares 'Rise: Generations On A Mission' Video And Announces Initiative To Keep Rock Alive

EXTREME has decided to give back to the generations of rock fans who have continuously supported the Massachusetts rockers and kept rock alive. Following the overwhelming response to "Rise", the first single and video from the band's current album "Six", EXTREME has released an alternate version of the single's music video, "Rise: Generations On A Mission".

Directed by EXTREME guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, "Rise: Generations On A Mission" tells the story of two young musicians living the same dream which generations of rock fans and EXTREME fans have lived and breathed for decades… creating music, playing music and sharing that passion on stage or in the audience. As a part of this, EXTREME and earMUSIC have created a space where fans, bands and musician friends of EXTREME spanning the years can come together and share their covers of "Rise". EXTREME and earMUSIC's mission is to share fans' "Rise" covers using their platforms to spread the word, reach the world and unite all generations on the journey to keep rock and roll alive.

"It is not a contest and it is not a competition, but the winner is rock ‘n' roll," says Bettencourt.

Watch a mission statement from Bettencourt below.

In the U.S., "Six" sold an impressive 15,000 units in its first week and charted on five different Billboard charts: Top Hard Rock Albums, No. 2; Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales, No. 10; Independent Albums, No. 14; Artist Top 100, No. 42 and Top 200, No. 67.

Recorded at Bettencourt's home studio in Los Angeles, "Six" swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry.

"The album is jam-packed with everything Extreme is known for–riffs, vocals, harmonies, thumping rockers, gorgeous ballads and even a couple of oddball left turns…an instant earworm," praised Ultimate Classic Rock.

EXTREME is currently gearing up to perform for audiences across the globe on its headlining "Thicker Than Blood" world tour, which includes appearances in the U.S., Australia, Japan and Europe with special guests LIVING COLOUR (U.S., Australia and U.K. only) and THE LAST INTERNATIONALE (continental Europe only).

In a recent interview with Tiago Ribeiro, Bettencourt spoke about the global chart success of "Six", which came out on June 9 via earMUSIC. "Six" landed at position No. 10 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with first-week sales of 12,500 copies. The set marked the band's first studio album since 2008. The act was last in the Top 10 with "III Sides To Every Story", which debuted and peaked at No. 10 back in October 1992.

"I would put our album up against anybody's album; I feel that confident," Nuno said. "And I think the album itself — never mind me or EXTREME — if I heard that album and it wasn't us, I would think the same way I think about the album now. I think it belongs there. I think it's a well-made album. I think the songs are there. I think that the musicianship, the chemistry and the guitar playing. But I think, more importantly, what's really there and what people are connecting with is the mythology of rock and roll. I think that's really what's missing a lot in guitar-driven music, is that…

"I think when people saw a guitar player that's in a band with songs and arrangements and the videos and everything, it was almost like seeing something that… People are saying it's so fresh, but for us, it's, like, this is like going back for us," he explained. "This is more of a reminder than it is anything else that you can still be passionate and have fire and do all those things. And the people are letting us know that they're starved — they're starved for rock and roll like this, I think."