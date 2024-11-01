EXTREME Shares 'Small Town Beautiful' Music Video

Massachusetts rockers EXTREME continue to highlight the many sides of "Six", their first album for earMUSIC released in June 2023, with a new video for the charmingly gentle and lyrical track "Small Town Beautiful".

"Six" was conceived as an album-length journey. With the tenth video to be released from that album (a run that began with "Rise" amassing millions of views followed by "#Rebel", through "Thicker Than Blood", up to "Beautiful Girls" and "Save Me" garnering millions more) the story and the journey continue as Nuno Bettencourt, Gary Cherone, Pat Badger and Kevin Figueiredo explore the beauty in the small things of the places we call "home."

Bettencourt states: "'Small Town Beautiful'... is a beauty that is simple, kind and caring. You can see it in her smile, gentle, warm, pure, familiar. The girl next door from a small community, a small town that no matter where she will journey to, a big city or even off to serve... There is an aura, a glow around her...her small town comes with her wherever she goes and whomever she touches."

With "Small Town Beautiful", EXTREME also wishes to shine a light on fans' hometowns around the world — embracing where they come from.

Many of us leave our homes to chase our dreams, whatever those may be, but these small towns leave an everlasting mark on us.

That is why EXTREME is asking all fans to be a part of this song and to journey together. The band will create a special fan-edit of the music video to feature the fans themselves... their hometowns and their stories.

Head over here to submit a photo in your small town for a chance to be featured in the new video. EXTREME wants to see the places that shaped the person that you are today. Because we all have a story to tell, and it starts with home.

The idea is to rally EXTREME fans around the song and create a virtual space where all can be "home" together as the holiday season approaches.

As most folks are thinking about being "home for the holidays," EXTREME will travel to India for the Bandland festival in November and has once again confirmed its presence on the Monsters Of Rock cruise in 2025.

"Six" landed at position No. 10 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with first-week sales of 12,500 copies. The set marked the band's first studio album since 2008. The act was last in the Top 10 with "III Sides To Every Story", which debuted and peaked at No. 10 back in October 1992.

Last year, Nuno told Tiago Ribeiro, that he was thrilled with how "Six" turned out. "I would put our album up against anybody's album; I feel that confident," Nuno said. "And I think the album itself — never mind me or EXTREME — if I heard that album and it wasn't us, I would think the same way I think about the album now. I think it belongs there. I think it's a well-made album. I think the songs are there. I think that the musicianship, the chemistry and the guitar playing. But I think, more importantly, what's really there and what people are connecting with is the mythology of rock and roll. I think that's really what's missing a lot in guitar-driven music, is that…

"I think when people saw a guitar player that's in a band with songs and arrangements and the videos and everything, it was almost like seeing something that… People are saying it's so fresh, but for us, it's, like, this is like going back for us," he explained. "This is more of a reminder than it is anything else that you can still be passionate and have fire and do all those things. And the people are letting us know that they're starved — they're starved for rock and roll like this, I think."

In September 2023, Nuno told American Musical Supply about the long delay in getting "Six" released: "The recording [of 'Six'], a lot of people are saying like, 'Man, [it took] 15 years,' obviously, minus a few of the handmaid's tale years, pandemic years. But the album itself probably, if you add it up, it took the same length as an album takes to record. It didn’t take 15 years to record the album. It's just that we probably had, like, three albums' worth of material. The guys kept coming out to L.A., and we would do a crop of songs, and we'd write another crop of songs or record another couple crop of songs."

Bettencourt went on to say that he and his EXTREME bandmates had "set a bar" for themselves. "You really have to be super proud and super excited to share your music with anybody, even if it's your brother or it's your family member or if it's Tom Morello that you happen to know," he explained. "Once you have that feeling of, 'Would you play these songs in front of your peers?', then you kind of know you got something there and you're ready to go."