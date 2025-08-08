FALLING IN REVERSE Releases Video For 'All My Women (Featuring Hardy)' Starring Puppets

FALLING IN REVERSE has today shared a brand new single, "All My Women (Featuring Hardy)" . The track serves as a follow-up to last summer's chart-topping hit "All My Life" featuring Jelly Roll, which spent five weeks at the top of the rock radio charts and debuted at No. 1 across Billboard's hard rock charts, including an 11-week run as the No. 1 Hot Hard Rock Song in the country.

"All My Women" has a country lean and more hooks than a tackle box. It boasts FALLING IN REVERSE's signature stadium-sized choruses, with a high-impact assist from Hardy.

The accompanying music video, featuring frontman Ronnie Radke and Hardy, as puppets — yes, puppets — in a playful, cheeky romp that follows puppet Radke's tangled love life, can be seen below.

FALLING IN REVERSE is hitting the road this week for a massive North American headline tour that will again see the band playing amphitheaters. The "Falling In Reverse: God Is A Weapon Tour", produced by Live Nation, kicks off August 10 in Denver, Colorado and runs through September 26 in Las Vegas. WAGE WAR, TECH N9NE and SLEEP THEORY will serve as support from August 10 through August 27. SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and SLEEP THEORY will appear from August 29 through September 7. The final leg will feature support from SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and POINT NORTH.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and options for fans to take their concert experience to the next level, with FALLING IN REVERSE offering ticketless, VIP upgrades that include a meet-and-greet.

FALLING IN REVERSE's juggernaut, 2024-released album "Popular Monster" has accumulated 3.4 billion streams to date and is nearly platinum. The album includes the mega smashes "Popular Monster", "Watch The World Burn" and "All My Life" featuring Jelly Roll, which has accrued 172 million global streams to date. Elsewhere, the band's catalog has notched over 69.5 billon streams, cementing FALLING IN REVERSE's status as one of the most successful bands of their generation. The recent single "God Is A Weapon" has notched 98 million global streams in just two months of release.

Both Kerrang! and Revolver magazine count the charismatic Las Vegas-born FALLING IN REVERSE frontman Ronnie Radke among "the greatest living rock stars".

Last August, FALLING IN REVERSE released its latest album, "Popular Monster", through Epitaph Records. The LP, which was produced by Radke and Tyler Smyth, was the band's first full-length since 2017's "Coming Home".

"Popular Monster" arrived armed with no less than three RIAA-certified gold singles ("Zombified", "Voices In My Head" and "Watch The World Burn"),the double-platinum title track, a reimagined nü-metal classic, and six brand new anthems of furious metal, melody, and hip-hop. There was also a bona fide country crossover with "All My Life" and "Ronald", the delightfully wicked collaboration with Tech N9ne and Alex Terrible of SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL.

Ronnie formed a series of pop-punk bands in Las Vegas as a teenager, culminating in the creation of ESCAPE THE FATE. The metalcore group's meteoric rise coincided with the singer's spiral into addiction. By the time he was sentenced to two years in prison, the band he started had moved on without him. Some fans, critics, and industry types figured his story would end there. They were very wrong. The gold-certified debut album from FALLING IN REVERSE, "The Drug In Me Is You" (2011),arrived less than two years after Ronnie's release.