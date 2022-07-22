FASTER PUSSYCAT Signs With GOLDEN ROBOT RECORDS

Golden Robot Records has announced the signing of influential rock band FASTER PUSSYCAT.

Originally formed during the mid-1980s glam rock era, FASTER PUSSYCAT has gone on to have a triumph of success, with over two million albums sold worldwide, and has accompanied some of rocks most distinguished names on tour, such as ALICE COOPER, OZZY OSBOURNE, MÖTLEY CRÜE, GUNS N' ROSES and KISS.

FASTER PUSSYCAT has over 260,000 listeners per month on a singular streaming platform, proving that they not only are still a prominent force but they have also been able to successfully mold to the digital age and maintain stamina.

FASTER PUSSYCAT, consisting of Taime Downe (vocals),Sam "Bam" Koltun (guitar),Danny Nordahl (bass),Chad Stewart (drums) and latest addition to the band, Ronnie Simmons (guitar),has expressed its excitement towards joining the eclectic roster at Golden Robot, with Downe stating: "The band and I are over the moon to join the Golden Robot Records rock and roll family. We are super excited to release some of our badass new tunes globally. We know the label see our vision and supports the band and we feel completely at home here."

The signing is hardly a surprise to those who know Golden Robot Records president and founder Mark Alexander-Erber, who has had his eye on the band for years before the signing came to fruition earlier this year.

"One of my all-time favorite signings is FASTER PUSSYCAT," stated Alexander-Erber. "They really fit in well to our Golden Robot Records family. They have been an integral part of the global rock scene for many years, and I've had the pleasure of listening to their new music which we will be releasing. I can tell you that they will be part of the worldwide music scene for many years to come based on the strength of their new music. There are exciting times ahead!".

FASTER PUSSYCAT is currently on the road with Tom Keifer and L.A. GUNS as part of the North American "Sonic Slam" tour, plus a series of their own headlining shows across the USA.

Back in 2019, Taime told AL.com about the camaraderie between all the hard rock bands in the 1980s: "We were all friends. We were all like incestual, L.A. GUNS, GUNS N' ROSES. GUNS N' ROSES basically got a record right when we were putting FASTER together, so they helped us out tons for us getting our shit going. I was friends with [L.A. GUNS guitarist] Tracii Guns [GN'R drummer] Steven Adler. So, all this was just a melting pot.

"I remember going and seeing GUNS N' ROSES' first show, and it's so funny too because originally when we were putting FASTER with Mick Cripps (who would soon join L.A. GUNS) and we answered an ad in the Music Connection for a 'loud glam guitar player available,' and it was fucking Slash. We went and checked him out at the first GN'R show he did after Tracii [left GN'R]. I thought he was great. Mick said, 'He looks stupid.' [Laughs] I was like, 'Whatever.' And then I sold Slash his fucking hat. … He said he stole it. He's so full of shit. I gave it to him. [Laughs] But he can say he stole it; it's tougher. But we've been friends ever since."