FASTER PUSSYCAT's TAIME DOWNE Opens Up About Fiancée's Death: 'I Loved The Hell Out Of' Her

During a May 30 appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", FASTER PUSSYCAT frontman Taime Downe opened up about the recent death of his fiancée, Kimberly Burch. Burch was reportedly seen going overboard from the Royal Caribbean ship Explorer Of The Seas during the first day of this year's edition of The 80s Cruise. It is unclear whether Burch, who had been in a relationship with Downe for nearly a decade, fell or jumped.

Speaking about his current emotional state, considering the fact that FASTER PUSSYCAT just launched a U.S. tour, Taime said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's a roller coaster. I'm hanging in there. I'm just taking it a day at a time. And everybody thought going out on the road and doing what I do and being with my family in my band would be good for me. So I've taken their advice and [I'm] doing this. We're going out with some cool bands. Tonight we'll be with VAIN, and we're doing a whole run with SUPERSUCKERS and THE RUMOURS and THE LONELY ONES, I think. They're all cool bands too, so it's gonna be a lot of fun, especially playing with Eddie [Daly] and Chris [Von Streicher] and Marty [Chandler] and the SUPERSUCKERS. We've been wanting to do that for decades, and finally, finally we get a chance to do it. So I just think it'll be very therapeutic, and [I'll] get to see a bunch of fans and a bunch of friends across the country. So I think it'll be helpful."

Asked if he personally feels like it will be therapeutic for him to be on the road so soon after the death of his fiancée, Downe said: "My fingers are crossed. I think so. I hope so. I'm just going out and doing what I love to do with the people I love. So, I think it can't be anything but therapeutic, you know what I mean?"

He added: "This is just heavy shit, and I'm just looking forward to playing shows and having fun."

As for whether he would prefer not to talk about what happened with his fiancée and not have people ask him about it, Taime said: "No, it's good to talk about it. It's good to talk about it with my friends, my close-knit friends. But I don't really wanna talk about it with strangers, 'cause it doesn't seem appropriate. It is what it is."

Downe went on to say that there is no chance of his fiancée's tragic death jeopardizing his sobriety, as some people have expressed their concern that he would go back to drinking after witnessing such a devastating event.

"What happened with Kimberly too, it was alcohol and prescription related," he said. "So I blame alcohol and pills on it. There's no way I'd touch booze. For me, that's just completely disgusting in my brain, you know what I mean? So I've got some hatred for booze, 'cause I loved the hell out of Kimberly, and it was just hard to deal with. We spent basically nine years together."

"I don't wanna get into what her psyche was at the time, but there's a lot of things that make up people's lives at a certain time of their life," he added. "It's been hard on everybody."

Since the Explorer of the Seas is registered in the Bahamas, the Nassau police came aboard to review the case and subsequently cleared Downe of any wrongdoing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Riki Rachtman, former host of MTV's "Headbangers Ball", who says he has been friends with Downe for 38 years, went on Facebook Live on March 7 to criticize social media users who have been speculating about what happened that night off the coast of the Bahamas. Saying that he had been in touch with his "best friend" Taime in the days following the incident, Riki added: "I know that I would not the career that I have now if it wasn't for Taime Downe. I also know Kimberly Burch because I've been with Taime and Kimberly many, many, many times, to the point — I mean, Kimberly and Taime have been at my house many times."

He went on to say that "Kimberly and Taime have always had a very toxic relationship. They have been fighting a lot. They have always fought a lot. A lot of it had to with drugs and alcohol." But he insisted that "Taime loved Kimberly very, very much" and "Kimberly loved Taime very, very much. However, they fought all the time. That is the true story."

Riki added: "There is video of [Burch] committing suicide and Taime was cleared of all charges."

He continued: "How's Taime doing? Well, how do you think he's doing? The woman that he's in love with, that he's lived with for the past eight years, committed suicide in front of him. And I feel horrible for Kimberly … that she had been in so much pain that she had to commit suicide. I know to be fact that Taime did absolutely nothing wrong, but Taime is going to be scarred for the rest of his life."

The 80s Cruise, a nostalgia music cruise featuring such acts as FASTER PUSSYCAT, WARRANT, DOKKEN, FIREHOUSE, SQUEEZE, Adam Ant, Tiffany and MEN AT WORK, began on March 2 and returned on March 9.

A search operation involving several ships was conducted after Burch went overboard around 11 p.m. on March 3. She fell to her death after a heated argument with Downe aboard the ship, according to Kimberly's mother. But Carnell Burch told TMZ Kimberly wouldn't purposefully hurt herself.

Like Carnell, Kimberly's sister-in-law, Kellie Burch, said that she didn't believe Kimberly would intentionally harm herself. "She wouldn't do that," Kellie told DailyMail.com. "It's just not her.

"We just want to know what happened," Kellie added. "We just want answers… All we want is answers. We've had absolutely zero contact with the cruise company. We've emailed, we've called, and nobody has gotten back to us."

Kimberly's family announced her death in a statement on Facebook.

"It is with broken hearts that we share the sad news that Kimberly Burch has passed away," they wrote. "She was a beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. We ask for prayers during this time for our family as we try to wrap our minds around this heartbreaking tragedy. We love and miss you Kimberly Burch!!"

A Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson said in a statement: "Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort, is working with local authorities, and we are providing support and assistance to the guest's family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest's family, we have no additional details to share."

A U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson told TMZ the incident happened roughly 20 miles away from Freeport, Bahamas.

The ship's captain informed passengers of the situation via the public address system, and crew members promptly deployed a speedboat to search for the missing individual. Two nearby vessels also joined the search efforts.

An anonymous ship passenger told The Hollywood Reporter the incident occurred at the end of the evening when SQUEEZE was on stage.

"There was an announcement over the PA saying someone went overboard so the ship was going to stop and turn around to try and locate the person," the ship passenger said.

The passenger added that the ship stopped for a few hours deploying safety boats and floodlights to search. Eventually, the Explorer Of The Seas continued, arriving at its next destination at Nassau, Bahamas just a few hours behind schedule.

For this year's Valentine's Day, Kimberly shared a series of photos of her with Taime and she wrote in an accompanying caption: "Happy Every Day! From your first hello to me I fell head over heels in love. You are my Valentine every day of my life. We are a tornado at times and pure raw love. I wouldn't have it any other way. We do us like no other. I love you with my entire heart and soul".

Originally formed during the mid-1980s glam rock era, FASTER PUSSYCAT has gone on to have a triumph of success, with over two million albums sold worldwide, and has accompanied some of rocks most distinguished names on tour, such as ALICE COOPER, OZZY OSBOURNE, MÖTLEY CRÜE, GUNS N' ROSES and KISS.

Image credit: Joel Steele