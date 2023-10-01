  • facebook
FEAR FACTORY Announces New Touring Bassist For October 2023 Shows

October 1, 2023

FEAR FACTORY has recruited SCATTERED STORM's Javier Arriaga to play bass on the veteran Los Angeles-based act's upcoming October 2023 U.S. shows as well as some European dates.

Arriaga, who plays drums for SCATTERED STORM and has previously served as FEAR FACTORY's guitar and drum tech, will fill in for FEAR FACTORY's longtime bassist Tony Campos, who is currently on the road with STATIC-X.

On Thursday (September 28),Arriaga shared a photo of him in the rehearsal studio with FEAR FACTORY, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "I can announce now since [FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares] mentioned it in an interview today for KLAQ. Im gonna be playing bass with FEAR FACTORY for the whole US run and some dates in Europe while Tony catches up with us. Today we practiced and it felt like a fucking dream. Someone pinch me please. Maybe not. I don't want to wake up."

FEAR FACTORY played a one-off show on September 17 at the Metal Injection Festival where the band performed a very special "Demanufacture" and "Obsolete" set. FEAR FACTORY will next launch a five-date headlining "DisrupTour" with special guests LIONS AT THE GATE, which will kick off on October 7. This will be followed by the band heading out on the "October Dawn 2023" tour with headliners LACUNA COIL and openers LIONS AT THE GATE. The 10-date trek will begin on October 13 in Atlanta and make stops in Louisville, Oklahoma City, and Houston before concluding in San Antonio, Texas on October 24.

FEAR FACTORY will embark on a European tour this fall. The 44-date trek will mark the band's first European shows since 2016. Joining them on this run are BUTCHER BABIES from the USA and IGNEA from Ukraine.

FEAR FACTORY's next album, which is tentatively due in late 2024, will be the band's first with vocalist Milo Silvestro, whose addition to FEAR FACTORY was officially announced in late February.

The Italian-born Silvestro joined FEAR FACTORY as the replacement for the band's original singer Burton C. Bell.

FEAR FACTORY played its first headlining concert with Silvestro and touring drummer Pete Webber on May 5 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

FEAR FACTORY's recently completed "Rise Of The Machine" U.S. tour as the support act for STATIC-X marked the Cazares-led outfit's first run of shows with Silvestro and Webber.

Webber has been filling in for FEAR FACTORY's longtime drummer Mike Heller who is unable to play with the band due to "scheduling conflicts."

In a recent interview with ADK Metal News, Reviews, Reactions & Interviews, Dino hinted at a "big" two-month early 2024 U.S. tour with another band as part of "a fucking killer package."

I can announce now since the boss mentioned it in an interview today for KLAQ. Im gonna be playing bass with Fear...

Posted by Javi Arriaga on Thursday, September 28, 2023

The machine will rise this fall! We're excited to be touring with our Italian friends in Lacuna Coil and our Los Angeles...

Posted by Fear Factory on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

🎟️ Tickets are on sale now!
FEAR FACTORY are ready to light up the stages across Europe this October through December...

Posted by Fear Factory on Wednesday, May 24, 2023

