FEAR FACTORY's DINO CAZARES: New Singer MILO SILVESTRO 'Pretty Much Nailed It The First Day'

In a new interview with Australia's "Everblack" podcast, FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares was asked if the band's latest addition, Italian-born vocalist Milo Silvestro, is "getting more comfortable" with his position as the frontman of the long-running California metal act. Dino responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, yeah. I mean, from the first day, we talked about a lot of stuff. Before the tour started, we rehearsed, and we were, like, 'Okay, these are the kind of things that we've done before. And I think you need to do this, this, this.' And he goes, 'Okay.' So then the first day [of the tour] comes, he just goes wild. And I'm, like, 'Oh, shit.' I was, like, 'Calm down.' I go, 'You don't need to go insane everywhere. Just focus on singing, focus on getting everything, giving the crowd all equal attention,' blah, blah. There's certain things you just gotta teach him a little bit, right? And so he pretty much nailed it the first day."

Dino also talked about the progress of the songwriting sessions for FEAR FACTORY's next studio album. He said: "We've been working on new music. Yes, we have songs done. No, we're not releasing anything yet. You're gonna have to wait. We're still writing stuff, we're still writing a lot of stuff. The record's not complete, and we have to finish it soon, when we get time."

He continued: "The thing is what's been preventing us from finishing it is that we keep getting tour offers, and I'm not turning them down. I'm like, 'Let's go.' People wanna to see it. Like, by the time we hit Australia [in early March 2024], I'm not even sure if we'll have a song out by then. Maybe. I'm hoping. Maybe special for Australia. I don't know."

FEAR FACTORY's next album, which is tentatively due in late 2024, will be the band's first with Silvestro, whose addition to FEAR FACTORY was officially announced in late February.

Silvestro joined FEAR FACTORY as the replacement for the band's original singer Burton C. Bell.

FEAR FACTORY played its first headlining concert with Silvestro and touring drummer Pete Webber on May 5 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

FEAR FACTORY's recently completed "Rise Of The Machine" U.S. tour as the support act for STATIC-X marked the Cazares-led outfit's first run of shows with Silvestro and Webber.

Webber has been filling in for FEAR FACTORY's longtime drummer Mike Heller who is unable to play with the band due to "scheduling conflicts."

FEAR FACTORY played a one-off show on September 17 at the Metal Injection Festival where the band performed a very special "Demanufacture" and "Obsolete" set. FEAR FACTORY then launched a five-date headlining "DisrupTour" with special guests LIONS AT THE GATE. This was followed by the band heading out on the "October Dawn 2023" tour with headliners LACUNA COIL and openers LIONS AT THE GATE. The 10-date trek began on October 13 in Atlanta and will make stops in Louisville, Oklahoma City, and Houston before concluding in St. Petersburg on October 29.

FEAR FACTORY will embark on a European tour this fall. The 44-date trek will mark the band's first European shows since 2016. Joining them on this run are BUTCHER BABIES from the USA and IGNEA from Ukraine.

FEAR FACTORY and MACHINE HEAD will join forces for the "Slaughter The Martour North America 2024" tour in January and February. Additional support on the trek will come from Sweden's ORBIT CULTURE and Louisville, Kentucky's GATES TO HELL.

Photo credit: Stephanie Cabral