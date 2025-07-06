FERNANDO RIBEIRO On MOONSPELL's Next Record: 'This Is Gonna Be One Of The Most Important Albums Of Our Lives'

In a recent interview with Greece's Keysmash magazine, vocalist Fernando Ribeiro of Portuguese goth overlords MOONSPELL spoke about a possible follow-up to the band's 2021 album "Hermitage". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, material we never stopped writing. But I had a kind of dilemma, because we are 30 years old as a band. This year, it's 30 years of [MOONSPELL's debut album, 1995's] 'Wolfheart', three decades of 'Wolfheart'. Next year is gonna be three decades of [MOONSPELL's second album, 1996's] 'Irreligious'. So I entertained the idea of why not be a legacy band? Why not play some shows? What's the point of making new music? I think that's a question that every musician, every honest musician, has to answer. For instance, when I see METALLICA struggling with a new album… Personally, I didn't like [METALLICA's '72 Seasons'] — I mean, not liking, but I didn't [think] it was like such a special album. I like 'Hardwired[... To Self-Destruct]' but '72 Seasons', I think, 'Well…' But I understand, as a musician, that sometimes, even if you are the biggest band in the world, you are not inspired and you just do it for reasons that I want to understand. So we kind of delayed and delayed the album."

He continued: "'Hermitage', the last [MOONSPELL] album, was from 2021. We had our label saying, 'What's up with the new album?' But we did touring, we did the theater acoustic show in Portugal, we did the orchestra show in Portugal. That's all coming out. And I know it's very romantic sounding, but we had to feel the muse calling. And I went to Pedro [Paixão, MOONSPELL keyboardist] and Ricardo [Amorim, MOONSPELL guitarist], because we write the songs, and I said, 'I think it's time for a new album. I think it's time to man up and do something.' And I think that this is gonna be one of the most important albums of our lives. That's what I'm writing. I wrote a lot of lyrics, like 30 lyrics or more. We wrote a lot of songs. We are now cherrypicking what's coming in the album, what's not coming in the album [and what] can be used later on. And I think we're gonna have a new MOONSPELL album in the first semester of 2026."

Regarding the musical and lyrical direction of the new MOONSPELL material, Fernando said: "It's still in the early days. It's not going to be progressive like 'Hermitage', 'cause we've done that before. But I want make an album that is about pure feeling and an album that will grab [people] immediately as the sound of MOONSPELL. So, as I do more the lyrics than the music, I'm not writing about politics or society, money or ambition. People have this every day in their news, in their feed, so I'm writing a very romantic, even gothic album about love, death, what are we doing here? You know, more existentialism. And I think that's the direction we want to go now. So, wish us luck, because I think we'll need it. There's so many bands coming, but I think it's high time and also as a kind of a reward to the fans that have waited so much for the new album. I think we never spent so much time in between albums, so it's gotta be special. And for us too, because otherwise why make something just to fill the calendar when you have albums like 'Wolfheart', 'Irreligious' or [2015's] 'Extinct'? So the stakes are high. So we have to be on par with the stakes."

In the spring of 2023, MOONSPELL completed the "American Full Moon" 30th-anniversary trek.

Three years ago, MOONSPELL canceled its summer 2022 North American tour due to "unsolvable logistic and transportation problems".

In September 2022, MOONSPELL released a very special Blu-ray/DVD and album, a live performance of their latest studio album, "Hermitage", with "From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep" via Napalm Records.

MOONSPELL's 13th studio album, "Hermitage", was released in February 2021 via Napalm Records. The LP was recorded, mixed and mastered by Jaime Gomez Arellano (PARADISE LOST, PRIMORDIAL, GHOST, SÓLSTAFIR) at the Orgone Studios in the U.K.

In 2020, MOONSPELL parted ways with original drummer Miguel "Mike" Gaspar and replaced him with Hugo Ribeiro (no relation to Fernando Ribeiro).

Four years ago, Fernando told Consequence about recording "Hermitage" during the pandemic: "Social distancing wasn't decreed by law, and it's strange because all of Portugal is 10 million people so it was bizarre just seeing structures without people in the cities. We started demoing in 2017, and it wasn't at all about a pandemic. It was more an album about the polarization and atomization of the world — we're all fragments and cannot agree on anything. Especially with social networks, it felt like the authenticity was going away. It was about connectivity, but there were not enough connections.

"For MOONSPELL, we do have a process and it relies on us sitting down, when we could sit down, and talk together. It's about sitting down with the songwriters Ricardo [Amorim] and Pedro [Paixão]. For MOONSPELL, it's not about jamming in a room and then writing about it. When I sit down with the people who are going to write the music and tell them what it's going to be about, that's the start of MOONSPELL painting the canvas. Giving them this information, the music became more melancholic, less layers and more texture.

"When the COVID pandemic came, we were scheduled to record the album in the U.K. We were in anguish sometimes, because we would have our suitcases ready and went to the airport and Portugal was blacklisted, so we had to just be smart and take a window of opportunity to go to the U.K. We couldn't have the whole band together because of COVID restrictions. Everyone lived through the struggle of cancelations and postponements, but I have to say recording was enjoyable. I felt very privileged to be able to even go to the U.K. and record an album. The studio was in the countryside and it was so isolated and it was perfect to record 'Hermitage'."

Image credit: Kilkim Žaibu