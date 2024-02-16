FEVER 333 Drops New Song 'Ready Rock'

Grammy-nominated musical activists FEVER 333 have released a new single, "Ready Rock", streaming today at all DSPs.

With this month (February) being Black History Month, "Ready Rock" pays homage to black artists of the past that unequivocally built rock 'n' roll into what it is today. FEVER bring light to the lineage of iconic rock sounds and sonics that have often gone uncredited to their proper black creators, with the assertion that rock music is black music.

"Ready Rock" was produced by FEVER 333, with co-production from the Grammy Award-winning Beach Noise (Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem) together with GLASSJAW's Justin Beck.

"Ready Rock" is an initial taster of FEVER's upcoming second studio album set to arrive later this year, as well as being the first new music since their 2023 single "$wing". The hotly anticipated collection will arrive via their own 333Wreckords Crew label, via an exclusive collaboration with Century Media.

FEVER 333 recently kicked off their latest series of U.K. "functions" as special guests to ENTER SHIKARI. The run began at Leeds's First Direct Arena and culminates tomorrow night at London's OVO Arena Wembley.

Jason Butler is joined in FEVER 333 by drummer Thomas Pridgen (THE MARS VOLTA, THUNDERCAT, TRASH TALK),viral sensation bassist April Kae and guitarist Brandon Davis. Their supercharged live show is the stuff of legend, with the four musicians captivating audiences internationally with their energetic stagecraft and unique sound. Summer 2023 saw them wow crowds at numerous festivals around the globe, including the U.K.'s Download festival, France's Hellfest, Las Vegas's Sick New World and Germany's Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park.

Explicitly devoted to a revolutionary cause and delivering aggressive advocacy through their molotov cocktail of punk, hip-hop, and thrash, FEVER 333's activism serves as a banner for their continued focus on community, charity, and change.

