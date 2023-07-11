FILTER Releases New Single 'Obliteration' From Upcoming 'The Algorithm' Album

FILTER has released the official animated music video for the song "Obliteration". The track is taken from the band's "The Algorithm", which will arrive on August 25 via Golden Robot Records.

The epic nature of "Obliteration" belies its modest, radio-friendly run time. This is three and a half minutes of existential chaos, pure human angst ground out through power chords, heavy riffs and a soaring, anthemic chorus. It's not so much a loud-quiet-loud dynamic as a loud-quiet-monstrously loud one. From out of the blocks, Patrick's vocals are pushed into the red, and from there…things only get heavier.

FILTER frontman Richard Patrick exhorts: "Ashes circle the drain / and now it's all that’s left / all that's left of me / sink my teeth in the pain / watching the world go numb / and I'm just one step from obliteration."

And the track ends as it began, with Patrick's vocals out front laying down the word and singing up a storm. No one claimed this was cheerful subject matter, but if only all post-apocalyptic treatises could be this anthemic and catchy, perhaps end times will be a little more bearable.

Produced by Patrick and long-time collaborator Brian Virtue, "Obliteration" was co-written by Patrick, Sam Tinnesz, Ian Scott and Mark Jackson (GRANDSON, BISHOP BRIGGS).

The video for "Obliteration", created by German-based filmmaker Atanas Shopski, is an inspired animation that carries the song's post-apocalyptic vision with an unsettling similitude. Shopski says of the video: "This was a great challenge for me. One that pushed me to discover my limits, creatively, artistically, mentally… We decided to go for an element of hope in this world full of despair and show the struggle of the innocent with the merciless surroundings. We follow this girl, who is the last survivor after the obliteration of her world, on her dark adventure in search for other life."

Last month, Patrick told Michael Presti of the 99WNRR radio station about "The Algorithm": "This record reminds of [FILTER's third album, 2002's] 'The Amalgamut'. It's kind of a little bit of a return to 'The Amalgamut'. It's so bombastic. There's so many bangers on this record. And 'The Algorithm', it's a little bit more a part of the times."

Regarding the lyrical inspiration for "The Algorithm", which previously had the working title "They Got Us Right Where They Want Us, At Each Other's Throats", Richard said: "I'm still bitching, but I'm not as outwardly bitching; I'm not taking sides as much on this record. I'm bitching and I'm talking about liars and cheaters and thieves. It's just that I'm not literally calling everybody out, like I did on the other two songs that came out last year," referencing 2020's "Murica" and "Thoughts And Prayers".

According to Patrick, "Murica" and "Thoughts And Prayers" will not appear on "The Algorithm". "[Those two songs were] supposed to be on a whole record called 'Murica', but I decided those two songs just kind of live on their own, and they kind of reference each other," he explained. "And then when I started working on this new collection of songs, I just figured it was a whole new record."

Circling back to the topics covered on "The Algorithm", Richard said: "I'm still complaining politically, but I'm just not so outward. There's another thing — a friend of mine is drowning from alcoholism, and I talk about him in a couple of the songs, a song called 'The Drowning'. But most of it is just me kind of reflecting on humanity and just kind of saying, 'Are you checking yourself on this? Are you watching how we're behaving?' 'Cause our government and the way we are behaving as a [whole] is just the bitchiest, juvenile shit I've ever seen. It's just ridiculous."

Originally conceived in 2018 as a collaboration between Patrick and fellow FILTER founding member Brian Liesegang, the band's new album was given a tentative title, "ReBus", as a nod to FILTER's 1995 debut, "Short Bus", before being changed to "They Got Us Right Where They Want Us, At Each Other's Throats" and later to "Murica" and then back to "They Got Us Right Where They Want Us, At Each Other's Throats".

A new FILTER single, "For The Beaten", arrived last October and was followed by "Face Down". Written by Patrick, "Face Down" is classic FILTER — a tight song with loads going on, including some killer drum fills and a restrained vocal delivery that seems ready to explode at any given point as the song progresses.

"'Face Down' speaks to the hate and negativity plaguing the world today," said Patrick. "I wrote it after being inundated with lies, deceptions, and pure vitriol I saw on social media. I'm pumped. I can't wait for everyone to hear the full album."

FILTER's tour plans for the rest of the year include headline shows, festival appearances and a place on the "Freaks On Parade" tour with ROB ZOMBIE, ALICE COOPER and MINISTRY. The band will be offering a limited number of "Filter Fanatic" VIP packages that include exclusive merch, signed tour posters, used gear items, meet-and-greets and photos with the band on many of the dates. More information and tickets are available at www.officialfilter.com.

Photo credit: Chapman Baehler