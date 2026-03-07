FILTER's RICHARD PATRICK To Release Debut EP From A PLACE TO KILL Project In June: 'It's The Angriest Thing I've Ever Done'

In an interview with Eric Broadbent of Rock Shop LIVE, FILTER frontman Richard Patrick discussed A PLACE TO KILL, his new industrial trap metal project in which he is collaborating with vocalist Jim Louvau. A PLACE TO KILL released its debut track, "The Killing Field", in early 2023 as the B-side of FILTER's "For The Beaten" limited-edition vinyl single.

Asked if there is a collaboration of his that is one of his favorites that he has done, Richard told Rock Shop LIVE (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm collaborating with a guy named Jim Louvau. We are doing a new band called A PLACE TO KILL, and it's gonna come out in June. And it is a wild industrial trip, and really heavy, really fun. It's called A PLACE TO KILL, and I want my fans to start hearing about it, 'cause he sings and I just sing backup [vocals]. And he sings, and it's just super heavy, in-your-face industrial music for the apocalypse, basically. It's all inspired by the recent political events of the United States and the craziness that's going on down here… So it's inspired by just the nuttiness of this world. And it's heavy and fun, and I'm looking forward to releasing it. I think it comes out either June 4th or June 3rd."

Elaborating on the musical direction of A PLACE TO KILL, Patrick said: "This is absolutely music for fast driving and destroying a television set, and craziness and anger. It's the angriest thing I've ever done, so it's cool.

"The funny thing is you'd think that I'd mellow with age or something, but I'm not mellowing," he explained. "I'm getting more and more bitter and crazy and harder. I still write the occasional beautiful acoustic song, 'cause I'm not just a heavy guy all the time. It would be hard to be in a band and, like, that's all you do, is just dark, heavy. But A PLACE TO KILL is definitely the heaviest thing I've ever done, and I'm really looking forward to people hearing it. We're just gonna release the whole thing, an EP, on either June 3rd or June 4th, whatever it is. I think it's June 4th."

Richard went on to describe Jim as "the jet engine of 'fuck you'. That's who he is."

Patrick has been very vocal with his political views in recent years as an outspoken opponent of the Republican party's hard-line stance on social issues.

Last August, FILTER released "The Algorithm: Ultra Edition" via the band's No Pulse Records. The collection featured re-imagined cuts from FILTER's latest album, "The Algorithm", with nine additional tracks.

Patrick, the creative mastermind behind FILTER, has spent over 30 years pushing the boundaries of musical expression. His tenure as NINE INCH NAILS' touring guitarist and involvement in the band's iconic music videos cemented his place in rock history. Patrick left NINE INCH NAILS in 1993 to form FILTER. Their explosive debut album, "Short Bus", achieved platinum status, propelled by the breakout single "Hey Man Nice Shot". The success continued with their follow-up release, "Title Of Record", also going platinum thanks to the crossover hit "Take A Picture". Despite struggles with addiction and a stint in rehab, Patrick's determination led to the formation of the supergroup ARMY OF ANYONE in 2006 alongside Dean and Robert DeLeo of STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and Ray Luzier of KORN, before refocusing on FILTER's output of later lauded albums, "Anthems For The Damned" (2008),"The Trouble With Angels" (2010),"The Sun Comes Out Tonight" (2013),"Crazy Eyes" (2016) and "The Algorithm" (2023).

2023 "The Algorithm" press photo credit: Chapman Baehler