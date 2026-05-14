FIMBUL WINTER, Featuring Former AMON AMARTH Members: 'Crowned In Ash' Single Released

FIMBUL WINTER, the new Swedish death metal band featuring three former AMON AMARTH members, has released a new standalone single, "Crowned In Ash".

Forging a sound that is heavy, melodic and atmospheric, FIMBUL WINTER honors the legacy of its death metal foundations producing music that feels familiar yet is modern in its approach. "Crowned In Ash" is the latest release from FIMBUL WINTER following the 2025 debut EP "What Once Was".

The project consists of original AMON AMARTH members Niko Kaukinen on drums and Anders Biazzi (formerly Anders Hansson) on guitar, and former AMON AMARTH drummer Fredrik Andersson on lead guitar. Completing the lineup is Clint Williams on vocals.

With "Crowned In Ash", FIMBUL WINTER embarks on greater exploration and development of melodic death metal. Drawing from their knowledge and experience in AMON AMARTH, and expanding further their artistic boundaries, FIMBUL WINTER brings power, energy and intensity into all of their sonic offerings.

"Crowned In Ash" emerges from the flames in an enticing soundscape infused with intriguing melodic leads. Driving rhythms take precedence pushing the track's momentum forward while guitar leads continue to entwine across the instrumental layers and Williams's monstrous vocals are unleashed above.

The band states: "There was never a question of what we should sound like. We've been shaping this sound/genre for decades. This is in our DNA."

An authoritative force prevails across the choruses in "Crowned In Ash". The fast pace lessens its grip to allow the progressions and vocal performance the space to land with thunderous impact. FIMBUL WINTER ensures the track's main riff remains compelling and constant throughout, while deploying enveloping, shifting dynamics throughout the musical arrangement.

Drums and guitars on "Crowned In Ash" were recorded at Studio Fluff Vasteras with engineer Andreas Moren while vocals were recorded at Witching Hour Audio and engineered by Shaun Farrugia. Risa Andersson contributed bass performance on the single and mixing and mastering was completed by Marko Tervonen at Studio-MT. The cover artwork for "Crowned In Ash" was created by Katarzyna Urbanek.

Based out of Stockholm, Sweden and Melbourne, Australia, FIMBUL WINTER formed in 2023 building upon their roots and the members' legacies in Swedish death metal.

FIMBUL WINTER's beginnings grew from a spontaneous reunion performing AMON AMARTH's 1994 demo titled "The Arrival Of The Fimbul Winter". The instant connection between the musicians ignited a desire to create something new that captured the essence of Swedish death metal in an updated style that is clean and modern without being polished to its detriment. 2025 brought this vision to life with the unveiling of the ensemble's first EP, "What Once Was".

Regarding how FIMBUL WINTER came together, the band said: "The idea started with Niko wanting to play the demo 'The Arrival Of The Fimbul Winter', which he recorded over 30 years ago, at his 50th-birthday party. Fredrik thought it sounded like fun and offered to play the guitar. After that Anders was asked to join in and then with the addition of friends Linus Nirbrant on bass and Clint on vocals, a selected amount of friends got to experience this unique lineup and hear the tracks that once laid the foundation to what was to become. Having so much fun playing together and realizing all three former members had a ton of killer old-school material, the decision to keep on playing and to eventually record new songs was made."

Andersson was fired from AMON AMARTH in March 2015, just as the band was preparing to enter the studio to begin work on its 2016 album "Jomsviking". AMON AMARTH opted to enlist a session drummer, Tobias Gustafsson (VOMITORY, CUT UP),during the recording sessions for the disc, but hired Jocke Wallgren to join them on the road. Wallgren was named a permanent member of AMON AMARTH in September 2016.

In a 2016 interview with Brazil's "Wikimetal" podcast, AMON AMARTH guitarist Olavi Mikkonen stated about the band's split with Andersson: "I don't really wanna go into details regarding Fredrik, but, basically, we just separated. It's kind of like a marriage that doesn't work, and you get divorced. And that's kind of what happened to our band."

FIMBUL WINTER is:

Niko Kaukinen - Drums

Fredrik Andersson - Guitars

Anders Biazzi - Guitars

Clint Williams - Vocals