  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Finnish Death-Doom Masters SWALLOW THE SUN Release New Single 'Innocence Was Long Forgotten'

July 2, 2024

Finnish death-doom masters SWALLOW THE SUN have released their new single, "Innocence Was Long Forgotten". This majestic track, where broken sapphires shine from fallen eyes, reminds us of the Eden we left behind.

The song was produced and mixed by Dan Lancaster (BRING ME THE HORIZON, MUSE, ENTER SHIKARI),mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios, and recorded by Juho Räihä at SoundSpiral Audio.

SWALLOW THE SUN comments on the new single: "All the new SWALLOW THE SUN music felt like an ice dagger through a sleeping heart. So we wanted to work with a powerful producer, Dan Lancaster, to push this dagger even deeper into this heart of ours."

More than two decades of despair, beauty, and heartache have not only shaped, but fueled SWALLOW THE SUN, the Finnish melancholy torchbearers, the chart-topping and two-time nominees for at the Emma Gaala, the Finnish equivalent of the U.S. Grammy Awards. Formed in Jyväskylä in 2000, the quintet has enjoyed numerous fan-lauded music videos (10-plus million YouTube views) and streaming dominance (50-plus million Spotify plays),while also embarking on a four-continent, 900-show run over the course of their 20-year career. Their new music, however, is the group's first step on the new path to the unknown.

SWALLOW THE SUN is:

Juha Raivio - Guitar, Keys
Juho Räihä - Guitar
Mikko Kotamäki - Vocals
Matti Honkonen - Bass
Juuso Raatikainen – Drums

Photo credit: Jussi Ratilainen

Find more on Swallow the sun
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).