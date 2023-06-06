First-Ever SLAYER Coolers Now Available From Cooler Manufacturer IGLOO

Cooler manufacturer Igloo has announced its collaboration with SLAYER — one of the most distinctive, influential, and extreme thrash metal bands of all time — by unleashing the first-ever SLAYER coolers. Following suit with artists such as THE ROLLING STONES and IRON MAIDEN, and in partnership with SLAYER's licensing agent Global Merchandising, the all-new SLAYER KoolTunes and Little Playmate coolers are available today in tribute to the International Day Of Slayer, the annual heavy metal holiday that celebrates the legendary band. To check out the coolers and place an order, log on to igloocoolers.com/slayer. Also, coming later in 2023, Igloo will be expanding the collection to include SLAYER drinkware.

"Collaborating with SLAYER to capture the band's distinct and influential look onto our world-famous coolers has been incredible," said Adrienne Berkes, vice president of marketing at Igloo. "Through our effectively chilling KoolTunes and Playmate, we're providing SLAYER's legion of fans a unique and practical way to show their undying devotion to the band."

"We are very excited to continue our partnership with Igloo and extend it to one of the pioneers of metal music. The collection Igloo has put together to honor SLAYER will undoubtedly be a fan favorite and we look forward to doing more with Igloo and their talented team," said Jens Drinkwater, head of licensing worldwide.

SLAYER's impact on thrash metal music is undeniable, and their influence can be seen in the artwork of this new cooler collection. The SLAYER "Reign In Blood" KoolTunes ($174.99) — Igloo's fan-favorite 14-quart (holds up to 26 cans) Playmate cooler with built-in, weather-resistant Bluetooth speakers — channels the band's boundary-pushing third album, arguably the greatest speed metal album of all time. Additionally, Igloo designed the 7-quart (holds up to 9 cans) SLAYER "Graveyard" Little Playmate ($39.99) with a black base, an all-black lid and skeleton graphics, an all-over design that wholly embodies the dark side and perfectly captures the band's essence.

All metalheads can shop the brand-new Slayer x Igloo cooler collection now on igloocoolers.com/slayer.

After making some of the most brutal, breathtakingly aggressive, all-hell's-a-breaking-loose music ever created, being one of the four bands that defined an entire musical genre and being the band that other heavy acts are measured against and aspire to...after four decades, releasing 12 studio albums, multiple live recordings, compilations, live video and two box sets, playing nearly 3000 concerts in all corners of the world, receiving countless awards including five Grammy nominations and two Grammy awards, gold records and other accolades...having its own exhibit in the Smithsonian Institute, gracing hundreds of magazine covers, experiencing the devastating loss of a founding brother, and even appearing on "The Tonight Show", the age of SLAYER, one of the greatest thrash/metal/punk bands of this or any age, came to an end on November 30, 2019 when the band wrapped up its final world tour with two sold-out nights at the Los Angeles Forum. On its final tour, SLAYER performed more than 140 shows in 20 countries and 40 U.S. states.

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.