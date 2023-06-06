  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

First-Ever SLAYER Coolers Now Available From Cooler Manufacturer IGLOO

June 6, 2023

Cooler manufacturer Igloo has announced its collaboration with SLAYER — one of the most distinctive, influential, and extreme thrash metal bands of all time — by unleashing the first-ever SLAYER coolers. Following suit with artists such as THE ROLLING STONES and IRON MAIDEN, and in partnership with SLAYER's licensing agent Global Merchandising, the all-new SLAYER KoolTunes and Little Playmate coolers are available today in tribute to the International Day Of Slayer, the annual heavy metal holiday that celebrates the legendary band. To check out the coolers and place an order, log on to igloocoolers.com/slayer. Also, coming later in 2023, Igloo will be expanding the collection to include SLAYER drinkware.

"Collaborating with SLAYER to capture the band's distinct and influential look onto our world-famous coolers has been incredible," said Adrienne Berkes, vice president of marketing at Igloo. "Through our effectively chilling KoolTunes and Playmate, we're providing SLAYER's legion of fans a unique and practical way to show their undying devotion to the band."

"We are very excited to continue our partnership with Igloo and extend it to one of the pioneers of metal music. The collection Igloo has put together to honor SLAYER will undoubtedly be a fan favorite and we look forward to doing more with Igloo and their talented team," said Jens Drinkwater, head of licensing worldwide.

SLAYER's impact on thrash metal music is undeniable, and their influence can be seen in the artwork of this new cooler collection. The SLAYER "Reign In Blood" KoolTunes ($174.99) — Igloo's fan-favorite 14-quart (holds up to 26 cans) Playmate cooler with built-in, weather-resistant Bluetooth speakers — channels the band's boundary-pushing third album, arguably the greatest speed metal album of all time. Additionally, Igloo designed the 7-quart (holds up to 9 cans) SLAYER "Graveyard" Little Playmate ($39.99) with a black base, an all-black lid and skeleton graphics, an all-over design that wholly embodies the dark side and perfectly captures the band's essence.

All metalheads can shop the brand-new Slayer x Igloo cooler collection now on igloocoolers.com/slayer.

After making some of the most brutal, breathtakingly aggressive, all-hell's-a-breaking-loose music ever created, being one of the four bands that defined an entire musical genre and being the band that other heavy acts are measured against and aspire to...after four decades, releasing 12 studio albums, multiple live recordings, compilations, live video and two box sets, playing nearly 3000 concerts in all corners of the world, receiving countless awards including five Grammy nominations and two Grammy awards, gold records and other accolades...having its own exhibit in the Smithsonian Institute, gracing hundreds of magazine covers, experiencing the devastating loss of a founding brother, and even appearing on "The Tonight Show", the age of SLAYER, one of the greatest thrash/metal/punk bands of this or any age, came to an end on November 30, 2019 when the band wrapped up its final world tour with two sold-out nights at the Los Angeles Forum. On its final tour, SLAYER performed more than 140 shows in 20 countries and 40 U.S. states.

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

Find more on Slayer
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).