FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Announces 'The Nothing That Is' Album, Fall 2024 U.S. Tour

Metal band FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY will release a new album, "The Nothing That Is", on October 25 via Nuclear Blast. Fans can look forward to their first taste of new music this Friday, July 26 with the release of lead single and music video "Hostage".

The band shares: "'The Nothing That Is' is a full realization of our identity and intention. Every song on this record serves a purpose, and it feels like our most dynamic and powerful album to date. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do."

In addition to the album, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY has shared details of "The Nothing That Is" U.S. tour, set to kick off this fall. The trek, which features support from BODYSNATCHER, DISTANT, SYLOSIS and JUDICIARY, kicks off on October 18 in Worcester, with stops to follow in New York, Atlanta, Houston, Mesa, Sacramento, Denver, Chicago, and more.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, July 24 at 2:00 p.m. EDT and end on Thursday, July 25 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMFFAA" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

Success hasn't spoiled FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY — but as any fan of the New Jersey metal sextet could tell you, there was never much chance of that happening in the first place.

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY's acclaimed 2022 album "Oh What The Future Holds" was the band's highest-charting release to date, becoming the first of their six full-lengths to reach the Top 25 of the Billboard 200. But while some musicians would take such an achievement as a cue to duplicate whatever worked last time, or maybe even tailor their sound to boost its commercial appeal, the band — vocalist Joe Badolato, guitarists Will Putney, Patrick Sheridan and Tim Howley, bassist Peter Spinazola and drummer Josean Orta — simply continued to evolve along their own path.

"The Nothing That Is", FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY's seventh and latest album (and third for Nuclear Blast),bears no sign whatsoever of commercial concession or rehashed past glories. Instead, the ten-song album finds the band exploring moodier textures and deeper emotions that add new power and dynamics to their already brutal and complex music, while also completely tuning out the ambient noise of passing musical trends and the expectations of the outside world.

Produced by Putney at his Graphic Nature Audio studio in Kinnelon, New Jersey, "The Nothing That Is" is an album filled with anger, frustration and crushing despair. Songs like "Hostage", "Red Horizon", "Lower Purpose" and the pummeling title track grapple with the horrors that the human race has unnecessarily inflicted upon the world, while the epic, introspective closer "The Silver Sun" reflects bitterly upon our uncertain future. Built to be listened to in its entirety in a single sitting, "The Nothing That Is" flows like the gripping soundtrack to a documentary film of our increasingly dystopian existence.

A ringing wake-up call for humanity and a thoroughly intense listening experience, "The Nothing That Is" brims with both aggression and melody, its bracing music delivered with the confidence of a band that has honed its skills and forged its sense of purpose through fifteen-plus years of all-out live shows. Sufficiently secure of their place in the metal firmament to let their music go wherever feels right for a particular song, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY have delivered what may well be the greatest album of their career.

"The Nothing That Is" track listing:

01. Hostage

02. Spoils Of The Horde

03. Savior Of None / Ashes Of All

04. Weaker Wolves

05. Red Horizon

06. The Nothing That Is

07. Lurch

08. Lower Purpose

09. Lust For The Severed Head

10. The Silver Sun

Upcoming tour dates:

Oct. 18 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

Oct. 19 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Oct. 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Oct. 22 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Oct. 23 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Oct. 24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

Oct. 25 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Oct. 26 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Banyan Live

Oct. 28 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Oct. 29 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

Oct. 30 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Nov. 01 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

Nov. 02 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

Nov. 04 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Nov. 05 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Nov. 06 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazón

Nov. 08 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Nov. 09 - Denver, CO @ Summit

Nov. 10 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive

Nov. 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Nov. 13 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

Nov. 14 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

Nov. 15 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Nov. 16 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

Nov. 17 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place