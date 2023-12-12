  • facebook
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Announces Spring/Summer 2024 European Tour

December 12, 2023

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH will embark on a full European tour of headline dates as well as festival appearances next summer, bringing its latest album, "Afterlife", and all the band's classic hits to the most iconic stages across 20 European countries between May and July 2024. The tour also coincides with the European portion of METALLICA's "M72" tour on which FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH continues to tour stadiums around the world as special guest.

For the headline dates of the summer tour, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH will bring along ICE NINE KILLS as special guest. The latter band has cemented itself as one of modern metal's most vicious forces with its current album, "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood". ICE NINE KILLS will also be featured on the 2024 lineup of the ongoing METALLICA "M72" world tour.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH 2024 tour dates:

May 23 - London, OVO Arena, UK
May 26 - Munich, Olympiastadion, DE *
May 28 - Zurich, Hallenstadion, CH
May 29 - Milan, Idays Festival, IT **
May 31 – Plzen, Metalfest Open Air Plazen, CZ **
Jun. 01 - Vienna, Rancino Rocks, AT *
Jun. 03 - Hannover, ZAG Arena, DE
Jun. 05 - Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, SE **
Jun. 06 - Trondheim, Trondheim Rocks, NO **
Jun. 09 - Helsinki, Olympic Stadium, FI *
Jun. 11 - Tallin, Unibet Arena, EE
Jun. 13 - Kaunas, Zalgiris Arena, LT
Jun. 16 - Copenhagen, Parken Stadium, DK *
Jun. 18 - Frankfurt, Festhalle, DE
Jun. 19 - Amsterdam, AFAS Live, NL
Jun. 21 - Dessel, Graspop Metal Meeting, BE **
Jun. 23 - Ferropolis, Full Force Festival, DE **
Jun. 25 - Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber-Arena, DE
Jun. 26 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Rockhal, LU ***
Jun. 29 - Zilina, Topfest, SK **
Jul. 04 - Bucharest, Metalhead Festival – 20 years aLIVE, RO
Jul. 07 - Warsaw, PGE Narodowy, PL *
Jul. 09 - Budapest, Barba Negra, HU
Jul. 14 - Madrid, Estadio Civitas Metropolitano, ES *

* METALLICA support
** Festival dates
*** No ICE NINE KILLS

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH celebrated the 10th anniversary of "The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell, Volume 1 & Volume 2" by releasing a limited-edition vinyl 6LP box set, as well as a digital version of the box set, on December 1, 2023.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's latest album, 2022's "AfterLife", was once again recorded at the Hideout Recording Studio, the Las Vegas, Nevada facility owned and operated by Kevin Churko, the Canadian record producer/engineer and songwriter who has worked on all of FIVE FINGER's albums beginning with the band's sophomore release, 2009's "War Is The Answer".

"AfterLife" is FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's first album with its latest addition, renowned British virtuoso Andy James, who replaced Jason Hook in 2020. James was previously featured on "Broken World", a song that was included on the second installment of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's greatest-hits collection, "A Decade Of Destruction – Volume 2", which came out in the fall of 2020.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH played its first show as the support act for METALLICA on the "M72" tour on August 6 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH was originally supposed to support METALLICA on several European shows this past spring but ended up canceling the dates in order to allow singer Ivan Moody to fully recover from a hernia surgery.

Photo credit: Hristo Shindov

