FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Bassist CHRIS KAEL To Make His Stand-Up Comedy Debut Tonight

Fresh off the Monsters Of Rock Cruise and Creaturesfest, "Punchlines & Backlines" is set to make its Las Vegas debut on Thursday, July 21 at the world-famous Count's Vamp'd, which is owned by History channel's "Counting Cars" host Danny Count Koker and his wife Korie Koker. The first special guest as an official Las Vegas act is FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH bassist and longtime Las Vegas resident Chris Kael.

"Punchlines & Backlines", which is the creation of comedian and writer Courtney Cronin-Dold (Corey Taylor and Dee Snider roasts, "Wayne Brady Show", MTV) and is co-produced by Izzy Presley (Metal Edge magazine's "Another FN Podcast" / Monsters Of Rock Cruise),is a unique show which not only features seasoned stand-up comedians but also introduces a musician doing stand-up for the very first time.

Some notable players who have taken the "Punchlines & Backlines" stage are Kip Winger (WINGER),Chad Stewart (FASTER PUSSYCAT),Todd Kerns (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) and Jason Christopher (PRONG, MINISTRY).

The headlining comic for the show is Hal Sparks from the shows "Queer As Folk" and "Talk Soup". The feature comic is the show's creator Cronin-Dold and your host is Presley, along with a musical performance by Sparks's VAN HALEN tribute NERD HALEN.

In the past, the show has featured headliners Craig Gass ("Family Guy", "The Howard Stern Show") and Don Jamieson ("That Metal Show").