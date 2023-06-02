FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Cancels Remaining European Shows Due To Complications From IVAN MOODY's Hernia Surgery

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has canceled even more shows in order to allow singer Ivan Moody to fully recover from his recent hernia surgery.

On Friday (June 2),the Las Vegas-based act released a statement explaining that Moody has been advised by doctors "to rest and refrain from travel until the beginning of July."

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH had already canceled nine gigs in Europe, including three shows as the support act for METALLICA: on April 29 at the Johan Cruijf Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands; on May 17 at Stade De France in Paris, France; and on May 28 at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany. They were replaced by NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen in Amsterdam and EPICA in Paris and Hamburg.

Newly canceled shows:

June 14 - Bucharest, Romania @ Metalhead Festival

June 18 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium

June 23 - Aarburg, Switzerland @ Summerside Festival

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's full statement reads as follows: "It is with deep regret that we announce the cancellation of the last three shows on our European run this summer in Romania, Sweden and Switzerland. [info on Bucharest will be available as soon as we receive it]

"Ivan was recently seen by his medical team and they have now advised him to rest and refrain from travel until the beginning of July. This is to ensure he makes a full recovery and can be ready to start the North American leg of this tour on July 21st in York, PA without further interruption.

"We would like to thank @metallica for their unwavering support of the band and of Ivan during this tough time. We would also like to thank @floor_jansen_official and @epicaofficial for stepping in at such short notice to fill our spot.

"Most importantly, though, we thank the fans for your understanding and patience. It is heartbreaking we were not able to play these shows, but we will most certainly return next year and we have a few other things planned too."

In late April, Moody released a video message in which he explained how he ended up getting operated on. "I was in a video shoot," he said. "I was jumping around a little bit and I felt something pop. I didn't think much of it. The next day I went to rehearsal, and again, something was a little off, so I took myself to the doctor and he sat me down and he told me that he was surprised I was still walking. He informed me that I had three hernias and offered to do them right then and there. It was quick.

"I thought it would have been easy. However, having all three done at the same time was a shock to my system, to say the least, using of course my diaphragm and my stomach to sing, and you can hear it in my voice, I can't really talk that heavy right now. To be honest, it feels excruciating sitting upright.

"Anyway, he explained to me that the best thing to do would be to get it done now instead of prolonging it, having it rip and get worse, so that's what I did. Again, my body didn't take it as well as I thought it would, so here I am, not working."

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, 2022's "AfterLife". Upon its release last August, "AfterLife" immediately shot to the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top 100 Album, the Rock and Metal charts in the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany (where it also debuted at No. 3 on the official album chart),Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Poland. "AfterLife" also debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Rock and Metal charts and No. 2 on the iTunes Top 100 charts in the U.K., France, Netherlands, Sweden and Hungary. Additionally, "AfterLife" hit Top 10 on the iTunes Top 100 in Italy, Spain, Ireland and Belgium. It entered as No. 1 Rock Album on the UK Official Rock and Metal Album charts and debuted at #10 on the Billboard 200. Most notably, with "AfterLife" the band broke the record for most No. 1 albums in the history of Billboard's Hard Rock chart.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has amassed 28 top 10 hit singles and 15 No. 1 singles. Having become one of the most recognizable names in music, 5FDP frequently play all major festivals and sell out arenas around the world. Since their debut album, "The Way Of The Fist", came out in 2007, the band has released eight consecutive albums, seven of which were certified gold or platinum by the RIAA, as well as two chart-topping greatest-hits albums. In addition, 5FDP has earned numerous national and international awards and honors over the last decade, such as the prestigious Soldier Appreciation Award by the Association Of The United States Army, an honor bestowed only upon Elvis Presley before them.