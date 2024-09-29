FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Cancels Show In Mexico City As Support Act For METALLICA After IVAN MOODY's Injury

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has been forced to cancel its appearance in Mexico City on Sunday (September 29) as the support act for METALLICA due to an injury sustained by FFDP singer Ivan Moody. Replacing the Las Vegas-based metallers on the bill will be the Mexican metal band AGORA.

On Saturday (September 28),METALLICA released the following statement via social media: "Tomorrow we wrap up this incredible second year on the M72 Tour with the final show in Mexico City. Unfortunately, @5fdp, our tour mates for the last two years, will not be there due to injury. We're so sorry to hear about Ivan's mishap and we’re sending him much love and good vibes for a speedy recovery.

"Joining us instead will be @agoraoficial, who are no strangers to the local and international festival circuit as they've played with GUNS N' ROSES, JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, DEF LEPPARD, and KISS, just to name a few. With over twenty years of recording and touring under their belt, we’re excited to see them hit the circular stage first tomorrow at 6:30 PM. Our friends ICE NINE KILLS will follow, just before our set.

"A huge thanks to AGORA for stepping up."

As previously reported, Moody fractured his rib while performing with his FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH bandmates this past Thursday (September 26) at the Louder Than Life festival at Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

The 44-year-old singer sustained the injury during the eleventh song of FIVE FINGER's set, "IOU", on the first day of the festival when the weather turned rainy toward the end of the day. Video of the incident (see below) shows Moody losing his footing as he makes way across the stage, before quickly lifting himself back up and continuing with the final song of FIVE FINGER's regular set.

Moody later took to his Instagram Stories to offer an update on his condition, explaining that he had a "bruise that's running from the inside of my armpit down to the side of my knee." In addition, he said that his hand felt "like it's shattered."

After visiting a local hospital, Moody said that the final diagnosis was a "fractured fucking rib." He added: "You've gotta be fucking kidding me. It's always something, man. Well, I will say this much: it was worth it. Louder Than Life. For real real."

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH shared a fan-filmed video of the incident and added in a separate post: "At @louderthanlifefest this past Thursday, @ivanmoody fell and broke his rib during the song 'IOU' - as the rain poured and despite the fall Ivan was able to finish the set. As a result, we will not be able to play the show with @Metallica in Mexico City tomorrow night.

"We'd like to thank METALLICA for bringing us on this incredible journey for the past two years and also express our sincere apologies to the fans in Mexico City for any inconvenience.

"Wishing our brother @ivanmoody a speedy recovery".

Conditions at Louder Than Life worsened on Friday as heavy rain from Hurricane Helene pushed into the area, forcing the organizers to cancel the day's shows.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH recently completed a headlining U.S. tour with support from MARILYN MANSON and SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL. The trek kicked off on August 2 in Hershey, Pennsylvania and ran through September 19 when it concluded in Houston, Texas.

Prior to the U.S. run, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH toured Europe as the support act for METALLICA on the latter act's "M72" world tour in addition to headlining shows with special guest ICE NINE KILLS and select appearances at major festivals.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is continuing to tour in support of its ninth album, "AfterLife" which was released in August 2022 via Better Noise.