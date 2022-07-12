FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Teams Up With IRON MAIDEN For 'Legacy Of The Beast' In-Game Event

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has announced a major in-game collaboration with IRON MAIDEN's "Legacy Of The Beast" free-to-play mobile game.

"Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast" needed a character that would fit perfectly into a story with Magma Beast Eddie, a scheming denizen of Hell itself, born of fire and darkness. This latest Eddie was released as a special edition of Beast Eddie, uniquely created for "Legacy Of The Beast" during MAIDEN's 2019 leg of the tour and will herald MAIDEN's return to the Americas for 29 shows on August 27 in Curitiba, Brazil and concluding in Tampa, Florida two months later on October 27.

This exciting collaboration is a dungeon event called "Afterlife" inspired by FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's forthcoming ninth studio album (out August 19) and Knucklehead, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's mascot featured on many of the band's album covers.

The week-long event will take fans and players on a journey with Magma Beast Eddie and Knucklehead, a fierce warrior and a brutally efficient combatant who also guards the gate to Purgatory. As civil war wages in Hell, demons and devil-kin pour out to take advantage of the chaos. The gate to Purgatory, the most exposed entrance to Hell, is overrun. Even a powerful warrior such as Knucklehead has his limits, and as the demons escape through the gate, a mysterious new individual makes his presence known, offering assistance — but at what cost?

Meet Knucklehead Tuesday, July 12 at 5 p.m. PT in "Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast" mobile game during the Afterlife Dungeon Event.

When asked about Knucklehead and Magma Beast Eddie teaming up in "Legacy Of The Beast", Zoltan Bathory, founder and guitarist for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, said: "You know, it's an unexpected and impossible dream for me and my band that my childhood heroes — in this moment in life — are being let into the beautiful landscape of the game. To me, IRON MAIDEN was the band that got me into heavy metal and slung me onto the path of my musical journey. IRON MAIDEN created a metal community when we were growing up — it was a brotherhood — and with this game, they're doing it again because they're bringing together all of these bands, and their mascots and it has this feeling of community. To me, that was very important about what got me interested in the genre in the first place."

Will Moore, CEO of Navigator Games, said: "For over a year we have wanted to collaborate with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and create Knucklehead as a playable character in the game. Knucklehead is one of the fiercest metal mascots and the perfect accomplice to join Eddie in battle against the hordes of demons as they try to escape Hell. We had an awesome time working with Zoltan on the Afterlife Dungeon concept and are excited to finally be able to invite fans to experience it."

In "Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast", metal and RPG gaming fans take on the role of the band's iconic mascot, Eddie who travels across a spectacularly diverse array of worlds by traveling through time in captivating 3D environments. Eddie appears in many forms, each a part of IRON MAIDEN's rich history, and each with a set of special powers and abilities.

Players can earn the Knucklehead character for free from the game's newest login calendar starting Tuesday, July 12. Log in any seven days between July 12 and August 11 to earn awesome daily rewards, including Knucklehead himself on the seventh day.

Over the years the game has expanded to include 25 dungeons and six unique Worlds, from the pits of Hell, Ancient Egypt, World War II to the far future, hundreds of characters including 90 Eddies based on classic MAIDEN album covers. A vast array of enemies — corrupt Demons (Lucifer, Baphomet),Gods (Horus, Osiris, Odin) and Monsters, a bloody Player vs Player Battle Arena and a ruthless Gauntlet feature designed to satisfy new players and hardcore long-term players. The latest feature "Clans" allows players to join forces with their blood brothers to complete team tasks and face off against monstrous Raid Bosses — all to an in-game soundtrack of over 30 IRON MAIDEN tracks, including "The Trooper", "Where Eagles Dare", "Aces High" and more.

"Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast" is an action-packed, free-to-play mobile game available on Apple's app store and Google Play.