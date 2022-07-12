PUSCIFER Announces Fall 2022 Leg Of 'Existential Reckoning' North American Tour

PUSCIFER, the Arizona-born band featuring Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell and Carina Round, has extended its "Existential Reckoning" tour, announcing a fall leg that sees the theatrically infused concert experience adding six weeks of additional performances including the group's first Canadian outings in support of the critically acclaimed album.

News of the dates arrives as the band wrapped up their first trek in support of the 2020 album, a month-long outing that saw PUSCIFER bring audiences their largest scale productions to date, performing at the Greek Theatre (Los Angeles),Brooklyn's Kings Theater and the state-of-the-art Mission Ballroom in Denver. Replete with aliens, and appearances from beloved Pusciverse characters, the show has been described as "a sublimely bizarre spectacle" (Phoenix New Times),a "theatrical show… offering up an entertaining set that extended far beyond music" (Consequence) and simply "out of this world" (Arts Fuse).

PUSCIFER also recently released a two-song single featuring re-imagined versions of "Bullet Train To Iowa" and "The Underwhelming" from "Existential Reckoning". The new mixes come from Keenan's A PERFECT CIRCLE bandmates Billy Howerdel ("Bullet Train To Iowa") and James Iha ("The Underwhelming"). A Meats Meier-created video for "Bullet Train To Iowa (Re-Imagined by Billy Howerdel)" was released this morning.

The audio companion to the 2021 livestream event, "Billy D And The Hall Of Feathered Serpents Featuring Money $hot By Puscifer", is available for the first time ever on vinyl, and DVD/CD as of June 15. The 11-song collection can be purchased directly from Puscifer.com, as well as indie retailers. The film is currently available for streaming/downloading via Puscifer TV.

"Existential Reckoning" tour dates:

Oct. 13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Oct. 15 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

Oct. 16 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Oct. 18 - Escondido, CA @ California Center for Arts Escondido – Concert Hall

Oct. 20 - Tucson, AZ @ The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall (formerly Tucson Music Hall)

Oct. 21 - El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

Oct. 22 - San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena

Oct. 25 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Oct. 26 - Ft. Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 28 - New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater

Oct. 29 - Baton Rouge, LA @ River Center Theatre

Oct. 31 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 01 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

Nov. 03 - Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall

Nov. 04 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

Nov. 05 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Nov. 07 - Montreal, QC @ MTelus

Nov. 08 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Nov. 10 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Nov. 11 - Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

Nov. 12 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Nov. 13 - Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

Nov. 15 - Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall

Nov. 17 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

Nov. 18 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

Nov. 19 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

Nov. 22 - Prescott, AZ @ Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. local time with VIP packages available simultaneously.

"Existential Reckoning" was made available via Alchemy Recordings/BMG. The 12-song collection, featuring artwork from Daniel Martin Diaz, has received widespread praise, with Variety saying "the airily hypnotic electronic rock… works... brilliantly," Stereogum describing the music as "darkly playful," and Revolver noting "you're highly unlikely to find another album that explores the fear and loathing of our uncertain times in as chill a fashion as the latest from Maynard James Keenan's art-rock outfit PUSCIFER."

Photo credit: Travis Shinn